The AZEK Company Inc. Announces Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call on February 11, 2021

The AZEK Company Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: AZEK), an industry-leading manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance residential and commercial sustainable building products, today announced that it will release its fiscal first quarter 2021 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11, 2021. That same day, the Company will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 9:00 a.m. (CT).

To access the live conference call, please register for the call in advance by visiting http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/1291887. Registration will also be available during the call. After registering, a confirmation e-mail will be sent including dial-in details and unique conference call codes for entry. To ensure you are connected for the full call please register at least 10 minutes before the start of the call.