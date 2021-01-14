 

Granite Awarded CMAR Contract by Tucson International Airport

Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced that it has been awarded the Construction Manager at Risk (CMAR) contract for the Tucson International Airport - Airfield Enhancement Program CMAR - GMP 1 South Airfield Lighting Vault project by Tucson Airport Authority (TAA). This $5 million contract is included in Granite’s third quarter 2020 backlog.

CMAR is a construction delivery method where the construction manager acts as an agent of the owner in both the design and construction phases to provide value engineering, cost estimating, and construction expertise to deliver the project within a guaranteed maximum price (GMP).

“This will be Granite’s third CMAR contract for the Tucson Airport Authority in the last ten years, among numerous other projects, so we are pleased to continue the partnership we have cultivated,” said Granite Area Manager Anthony Alfonso. “We will work in close coordination with TAA, airside operations, and various TAA stakeholders to deliver this project on time and within the budget.”

This CMAR is the first phase of a multi-year phased delivery of the overall $130 million project to construct a new full-length parallel runway, center taxiway, and outboard taxiway at Tucson International Airport as part of their Airfield Safety Enhancement Program. Scope of work for the GMP 1 South Airfield Lighting Vault project includes the installation of a new airfield lighting vault and a portion of the existing airfield lighting to the new vault.

On this GMP, Granite will be responsible for the construction of a 1200 square foot masonry building, 8,000 feet of duct bank ranging from four conduits to 20 conduits with 32,000 linear feet of new conductor, the installation of a 450-kilowatt generator, and relocating five existing circuits to the new vault.

Granite’s Swan Facility located in Tucson, Arizona will provide the construction materials including asphalt and aggregate base course that will be used in the completion of the work.

Construction is scheduled to begin in January 2021 and is expected to be complete in July 2021.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure, and mineral exploration markets. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

