 

Total and 174 Power Global to Jointly Develop 1.6 GW of Solar and Energy Storage Projects in the U.S.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.01.2021, 14:39  |  55   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Total (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) and 174 Power Global, a wholly owned Hanwha Group affiliate, have signed an agreement to form a 50/50 joint venture (JV) to develop 12 utility-scale solar and energy storage projects of 1.6 gigawatts (GW) cumulative capacity in the United States, transferred from 174 Power Global’s development pipeline.

The first project started production in 2020, and the remainder will be put on stream between 2022 and 2024. Located in Texas, Nevada, Oregon, Wyoming and Virginia the projects will produce clean and reliable energy across the U.S. and lead to the creation of jobs in engineering, construction and plant operations.

The JV builds on a strong partnership that combines 174 Power Global’s extensive solar project development experience in the U.S. with Total’s decade-long international expertise in the development of solar projects.

“This transaction is a first significant step for Total in the US utility scale solar market, in line with our 2025 ambition to achieve 35 GW of renewables production capacity worldwide. I am confident that this will pave the way to more opportunities in the US renewables and storage market,” said Julien Pouget, Director Renewables of Total. “I am very pleased to extend our long-standing cooperation with the Hanwha Group into renewable energies and successfully contribute to the development of solar power generation in the US”.

“We are pleased to partner with Total and see significant opportunities for our JV to expand our solar and energy storage footprint,” said 174 Power Global President and CEO, Henry Yun, PhD. “Both 174 Power Global and Total have a strong understanding of one another’s business strategies and investment standards. This is a great partnership, and we are excited to work with the Total team and further our joint commitment to clean renewable energy and low-carbon investments.”

Total, renewables and electricity

As part of its ambition to get to net zero by 2050, Total is building a portfolio of activities in renewables and electricity that could account for up to 40 percent of its sales by 2050. At the end of 2020, Total's gross power generation capacity worldwide was around 12 GW, including close to 7 GW of renewable energy. With the objective of reaching 35 GW of production capacity from renewable sources by 2025, Total will continue to expand its business to become one of the world leaders in renewable energies.

Seite 1 von 3
Total Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Total - alle Zeichen stehen auf Ausbruch
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Total and 174 Power Global to Jointly Develop 1.6 GW of Solar and Energy Storage Projects in the U.S. Regulatory News: Total (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) and 174 Power Global, a wholly owned Hanwha Group affiliate, have signed an agreement to form a 50/50 joint venture (JV) to develop 12 utility-scale solar and energy storage projects of 1.6 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
Intel Appoints Tech Industry Leader Pat Gelsinger as New CEO
NantKwest, ImmunityBio Announce Positive Interim Data on Survival Rates in Metastatic Pancreatic ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Applied DNA Announces Closing of $15 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under ...
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release
Availability of a Prospectus Relating to Certain Issuances Provided for by the Draft Safeguard Plan ...
China National Medical Products Administration Approves Tislelizumab in Combination with ...
Vontier Announces Pricing of Secondary Equity Offering of Remaining Shares of Common Stock Held by ...
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Organigram Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
CES 2021: Intel Announces Four New Processor Families
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
SRPT EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. – ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:15 Uhr
Total, New Operator of Block 58 Offshore Suriname, Announces a Fourth Discovery
13.01.21
Total and Engie Partner to Develop France's Largest Site for the Production of Green Hydrogen From 100% Renewable Electricity
13.01.21
CREDIT SUISSE belässt TOTAL SA auf 'Neutral'
11.01.21
Total Acquires Fonroche Biogaz and Becomes the French Leader in Renewable Gas
07.01.21
TOTAL SE: Statement in Compliance with the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers)
05.01.21
Aktien Europa: EuroStoxx kaum verändert - 'Footsie' bleibt im Aufwind
05.01.21
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt TOTAL SA auf 'Buy'
04.01.21
ANALYSE-FLASH: Bernstein senkt Total auf 'Market-Perform' - Ziel 43 Euro
04.01.21
ANALYSE-FLASH: Bernstein senkt Total auf 'Market-Perform' - Ziel 43 Euro
04.01.21
BERNSTEIN RESEARCH stuft TOTAL SA auf 'Neutral'

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
13.01.21
592
Total - alle Zeichen stehen auf Ausbruch
10.04.20
4
ANALYSE: Bernstein rät zur Vorsicht bei Ölaktien und stuft den Sektor ab
09.03.20
2
Nach Ölpreisverfall auch günstigere Kraftstoffpreise möglich