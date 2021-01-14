 

Fancamp Investor Call

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (“Fancamp” or the “Corporation”) (TSX VENTURE: FNC) announces that it will be hosting an Investor Call on 19th Jan 2021 at 11:00 AM (EST), during which a progress update on the strategic review will be provided by the management.

About Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: FNC)

Fancamp is a public Corporation using a value added strategy based on the acquisition of potentially valuable assets, adding value through the selection process itself and subsequent development work, self-financed or otherwise, followed by disposition, proceeds from which, are used to finance the same process multiple times. The Corporation has an inventory of resource properties in Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick; commodities of interest include gold, rare earth elements, strategic metals, base metals, chromium, titanium, iron and silica. In addition, the Corporation has begun to build on the industrial possibilities inherent in dealing with some of these materials. The Corporation is a reporting issuer in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec and its common shares are listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol FNC.

For further information, please contact

Rajesh Sharma – Interim Chief Executive Officer 1-604-434-8829, or
Debra Chapman – Chief Financial Officer 1-604-434-8829
Email - info@fancamp.onmicrosoft.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

 


Disclaimer

