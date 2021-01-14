 

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Call to be Held on February 19, 2021

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) (the “Company”) will report fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Thursday, February 18, 2021, after the market close.

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results and business outlook for 2021 on Friday, February 19, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET. Conference call access information is as follows:

Conference Call:
   
USA Toll Free Number 877-407-8031
International Toll Number 201-689-8031

 

A simultaneous webcast of the call will be available on the Company’s website at www.hosthotels.com.

A replay of the call will be available Friday, February 19, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. ET until Friday, March 19, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. ET via the telephone details below or via webcast on the Company’s website through May 19, 2021. Replay access information is as follows:

Replay:
   
USA Toll Free Number 877-481-4010
International Toll Number 919-882-2331
Passcode 39630

 

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in six domestic and one international joint ventures. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands such as Marriott, Ritz-Carlton, Westin, Sheraton, W, St. Regis, The Luxury Collection, Hyatt, Fairmont, Hilton, Swissôtel, ibis and Novotel, as well as independent brands. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.hosthotels.com.

* This press release contains registered trademarks that are the exclusive property of their respective owners. None of the owners of these trademarks has any responsibility or liability for any information contained in this press release.

   
SOURAV GHOSH TEJAL ENGMAN
Chief Financial Officer Investor Relations
(240) 744-5267 (240) 744-5116
  ir@hosthotels.com

