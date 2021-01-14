 

DSS’s Impact BioMedical Receives Notice of Allowance for 3F Biofragrance Patent

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.01.2021, 14:30  |  24   |   |   

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Document Security Systems, Inc. (“DSS” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: DSS), a multinational company operating businesses focusing on brand protection technology, blockchain security, direct marketing, healthcare, real estate, and securitized digital assets, today announced its wholly owned subsidiary Impact BioMedical, Inc. (“Impact BioMedical”) received notice of allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) for a [method/composition] patent for its proprietary 3F Biofragrance.

3F Biofragrance is a unique formulation of specialized ingredients (e.g. terpenes) from botanical sources with demonstrated effect as an insect repellent and an antimicrobial. The latest patent allowance (U.S. Patent Application No.: 16/593,693) provides intellectual property protection for the method of use of 3F Biofragrance as an insect repellent.

3F Biofragrance repellent contains botanical ingredients that mosquitoes avoid. These ingredients are scientifically proven to affect the mosquito’s receptors, essentially making the insect blind to a human’s presence. This can be utilized as a stand-alone repellent or as an additive in detergents, lotions, shampoo, and other substances to provide mosquito protection.

“This was one of three patents pending for 3F Biofragrance, and we are very pleased to have expanded our Impact BioMedical intellectual property estate with this allowance,” stated Frank D. Heuszel, CEO of DSS. “With extensive application potential in multi-billion-dollar global markets, 3F Biofragrance can provide significant long-term value for shareholders as it moves toward commercialization.”

The global market for insect repellents is expected to generate $9.6 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2019 to 2016, and the global fragrance ingredients market is expected to reach $16.1 billion by 2027, up from $13.6 billion in 2019, according to data from Allied Market Research.

About Impact BioMedical, Inc.
Impact BioMedical, Inc. ("Impact BioMedical") is a wholly owned subsidiary of DSS. Impact BioMedical strives to leverage its scientific know-how and intellectual property rights to provide solutions that have been plaguing the biomedical field for decades. By tapping into the scientific expertise of GRDG Sciences, LLC, and other partners, Impact BioMedical pledges to undertake a concerted effort to deliver unique offerings in human healthcare and wellness. For more information on Impact BioMedical visit http://impbio.com/.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DSS’s Impact BioMedical Receives Notice of Allowance for 3F Biofragrance Patent ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Document Security Systems, Inc. (“DSS” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: DSS), a multinational company operating businesses focusing on brand protection technology, blockchain security, direct …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
K9 Gold Corp. Identifies New High Priority Targets in Emerging Central Newfoundland ‘Gold Belt’
Draganfly Begins Process to List on NASDAQ
Barrick Achieves 2020 Production Targets
Victory Square Technologies to Implement Normal Course Issuer Bid Share Buy-Back Program in 2021
AMD to Report Fourth Quarter & Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Bitfarms Announces Closing of Second CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional ...(1) 
Intuitive Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
CORRECTION -- INTRUSION Successfully Completes Beta Testing of its Newest Cybersecurity Solution, ...
Nano Dimension Prices $332.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board