DSS’s Impact BioMedical Receives Notice of Allowance for 3F Biofragrance Patent

3F Biofragrance is a unique formulation of specialized ingredients (e.g. terpenes) from botanical sources with demonstrated effect as an insect repellent and an antimicrobial. The latest patent allowance (U.S. Patent Application No.: 16/593,693) provides intellectual property protection for the method of use of 3F Biofragrance as an insect repellent.

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Document Security Systems, Inc. (“DSS” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: DSS), a multinational company operating businesses focusing on brand protection technology, blockchain security, direct marketing, healthcare, real estate, and securitized digital assets, today announced its wholly owned subsidiary Impact BioMedical, Inc. (“Impact BioMedical”) received notice of allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) for a [method/composition] patent for its proprietary 3F Biofragrance.

3F Biofragrance repellent contains botanical ingredients that mosquitoes avoid. These ingredients are scientifically proven to affect the mosquito’s receptors, essentially making the insect blind to a human’s presence. This can be utilized as a stand-alone repellent or as an additive in detergents, lotions, shampoo, and other substances to provide mosquito protection.

“This was one of three patents pending for 3F Biofragrance, and we are very pleased to have expanded our Impact BioMedical intellectual property estate with this allowance,” stated Frank D. Heuszel, CEO of DSS. “With extensive application potential in multi-billion-dollar global markets, 3F Biofragrance can provide significant long-term value for shareholders as it moves toward commercialization.”

The global market for insect repellents is expected to generate $9.6 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2019 to 2016, and the global fragrance ingredients market is expected to reach $16.1 billion by 2027, up from $13.6 billion in 2019, according to data from Allied Market Research.

About Impact BioMedical, Inc.

Impact BioMedical, Inc. ("Impact BioMedical") is a wholly owned subsidiary of DSS. Impact BioMedical strives to leverage its scientific know-how and intellectual property rights to provide solutions that have been plaguing the biomedical field for decades. By tapping into the scientific expertise of GRDG Sciences, LLC, and other partners, Impact BioMedical pledges to undertake a concerted effort to deliver unique offerings in human healthcare and wellness. For more information on Impact BioMedical visit http://impbio.com/.