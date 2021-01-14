SELLAS Life Sciences Highlights 2020 Business and Clinical Progress and 2021 Milestones

- Balance Sheet Significantly Strengthened in 2020 with Preliminary and Unaudited Cash and Cash Equivalents of $35.3 Million as of December 31, 2020 -

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLS) (“SELLAS” or the “Company”), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for a broad range of cancer indications, today highlighted its business and clinical progress in 2020 and expected 2021 milestones.



“2020 was a transformative year for SELLAS as we commenced the pivotal Phase 3 REGAL study of GPS in patients with AML who have achieved complete remission after second-line anti-leukemic therapy (CR2) in the United States and Europe and also announced important clinical data in the same patient cohort from our completed Phase 2 study showing a median overall survival of 21 months vs. 5.4 months in favor of patients who received GPS, with a p-value of 0.02. We are also intrigued by the recently announced initial data from two studies of GPS in combination with checkpoint inhibitors in ovarian and malignant pleural mesothelioma indications, and we look forward to providing further data from these studies in the first half of 2021. We were also pleased to present last month at the 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium positive final data with up to 6 months follow-up from the randomized Phase 2 trial (the VADIS study) of nelipepimut-S (NPS) in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) in women with ductal carcinoma in-situ of the breast showing immune stimulation augmented by +1,300% at 6-months post-NPS treatment and a statistically significant difference of duration of immune response of NPS vs. control with a p-value of 0.000094,” stated Angelos Stergiou, MD, ScD h.c, President and Chief Executive Officer of SELLAS.