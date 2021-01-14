Toll Brothers Campus Living and Harrison Street Form Joint Venture to Develop 263-Unit Student Housing Community in Tempe, AZ

Toll Brothers Campus Living develops communities that combine modern amenities and strategic community design to fit the needs and lifestyle of students. The joint venture is excited to partner with Subtext, a real estate development company creating innovative solutions for students and young professionals to live, thrive, and connect. Toll Brothers Campus Living will manage the development, construction and marketing, and perform asset management. Cardinal Group Management will act as the leasing and property manager.

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL) ( www.TollBrothers.com ), a leading U.S. builder of luxury homes, through its Toll Brothers Campus Living rental division, and Harrison Street, one of the leading investment management firms exclusively focused on alternative real assets, today announced the formation of a new joint venture to develop Canvas, a 263-unit, 826-bed luxury student housing community adjacent to Arizona State University (ASU) in Tempe, AZ.

The joint venture has secured a construction loan facility from MidFirst Bank, as Administrative Agent, Fifth Third Bank, National Association, and Trustmark Bank. The debt and equity financing were arranged by Toll Brothers’ in-house Finance Department. TSB Capital Advisors served as advisor to Toll Brothers.

ASU was named the #1 university for Innovation in 2019 by U.S. News & World Report, which also ranked ASU’s Tempe campus as the 7th largest in the U.S. with an enrollment of more than 53,200 undergraduates. The Times Higher Education and World University Rankings also ranked ASU in the top 1% of the world’s most prestigious universities in 2020.

Canvas is situated on a 3.37-acre site just a three-minute walk from ASU’s campus and near surrounding restaurants, bars, coffee shops, retail and entertainment options. The community will include a 6-level 469-space parking garage and offer luxury amenities, including a state-of-the-art fitness center, clubroom with an Esports lounge, rooftop pool and amenity deck, business center, café/lounge space, ground floor retail, courtyard and fire pit, grilling stations, electronic parcel lockers, private study rooms and bike storage. Unit amenities will include a modern furniture package, quartz countertops, private bedroom door locks, walk-in closets, computer-controlled access, smart television, central air conditioning, private bedrooms and bathrooms, in-unit washer/dryer, hardwood-style floors, high-speed Internet, stainless steel appliances and a microwave oven.