PDS Biotech Releases White Paper Detailing the Potential of the Versamune Platform in Overcoming a Major Limitation of Immuno-Oncology

Promotes in-vivo tumor-attacking killer T-cells to facilitate cancer treatment

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (Nasdaq: PDSB), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing novel cancer therapies and infectious disease vaccines based on the Company’s proprietary Versamune T-cell activating technology, today released a white paper detailing how the Versamune platform works to treat cancer, and the potential of Versamune in the treatment of a broad range of cancers.



Cancer immunotherapy is a form of cancer treatment that utilizes the power of the body’s own immune system to recognize, attack and eliminate cancer. The goal of cancer immunotherapy is tumor eradication and regression or, at least, disease stabilization. Cancer immunotherapies have significant potential to treat a broad range of cancers, and multiple agents have been approved by the FDA to treat a wide range of cancers at various stages. Though progress has been made in developing new anti-cancer immunotherapeutic technologies and products, significant challenges limiting their clinical effectiveness and safety remain.