PDS Biotech Releases White Paper Detailing the Potential of the Versamune Platform in Overcoming a Major Limitation of Immuno-Oncology
Promotes in-vivo tumor-attacking killer T-cells to facilitate cancer treatment
FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (Nasdaq: PDSB), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing novel cancer therapies and infectious disease
vaccines based on the Company’s proprietary Versamune T-cell activating technology, today released a white paper detailing how the Versamune platform works to treat cancer, and the potential of
Versamune in the treatment of a broad range of cancers.
Cancer immunotherapy is a form of cancer treatment that utilizes the power of the body’s own immune system to recognize, attack and eliminate cancer. The goal of cancer immunotherapy is tumor eradication and regression or, at least, disease stabilization. Cancer immunotherapies have significant potential to treat a broad range of cancers, and multiple agents have been approved by the FDA to treat a wide range of cancers at various stages. Though progress has been made in developing new anti-cancer immunotherapeutic technologies and products, significant challenges limiting their clinical effectiveness and safety remain.
There are well recognized hurdles impeding the ability of immunotherapy to harness the body’s immune system most effectively. For example, approved checkpoint inhibitors have resulted in effective, durable responses. Unfortunately, the rates of response reported are only in the range of 15-20% and are most likely to occur in patients with evidence of a pre-existing immune response to their tumor. Furthermore, immune therapies, including checkpoint inhibitors, CAR-Ts and live-vector vaccines, may cause significant systemic toxicities limiting their use either in the early-stage cancer setting or in combination with other approved anti-cancer treatments.
A significant challenge in the development of an effective cancer immunotherapy is creating a simple and easy to administer therapy that can promote the induction of highly potent, targeted, tumor-specific CD8+ killer and CD4+ helper T-cells within patients, that will effectively treat their cancer with minimal side effects. There is scientific consensus that induction of an adequate number and potency of tumor-recognizing T-cells is necessary for effective immunotherapy. However, suboptimal T-cell activation remains a key limitation of many immunotherapies.
