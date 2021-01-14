 

PlantX Announces Monthly Gross Revenue of $1,029,883 for December 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.01.2021, 14:30  |  38   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- PlantX Life Inc. (the “Company” or “PlantX”) (CSE: VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTCQB: PLTXF) is pleased to announce that it achieved record monthly gross revenue of $1,029,883 for the month of December 2020.

For the month of November 2020, the Company achieved gross revenue of approximately $640,000. The Company attributes the increased revenue between November and December to the exceptional branding, marketing and partnerships that the Company has been able to establish over the past 12 months. The revenue figures demonstrate the viability of the Company’s business model and its successful ability to reach its target consumer market.

“2020 has been a trying year for all of us, but our Company is seeing incredible growth and some of the benefits due to the stay-at-home environment. In December 2019, we had essentially zero sales revenue. To go from zero revenue per month to $1million in revenue a month is a huge feat and a massive milestone for the Company. I also want to bring up the incredible growth we’re seeing on a month-to-month basis growing 60% in December from November. The Company has some new marketing initiatives in store for 2021, and we’re excited to continue our success!’’ stated PlantX CEO Julia Frank.

The financial results disclosed in this press release are management prepared and have not been audited or reviewed by the Company’s auditors. Unless otherwise indicated, all amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars.

About PlantX Life Inc.

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX’s platform is the one-stop-shop for everything plant-based. With its fast-growing category verticals, the Company offers customers across North America more than 10,000 plant-based products. In addition to offering meal and indoor plant deliveries, the Company currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include cosmetics, clothing and its own water brand — but the business is not limited to an e-commerce platform. The Company uses its digital platform to build a community of like-minded consumers and, most importantly, provide education. Its successful enterprise is being built and fortified on partnerships with top nutritionists, chefs and brands. The Company eliminates the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier and happier life.

Seite 1 von 2
PlantX Life Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PlantX Announces Monthly Gross Revenue of $1,029,883 for December 2020 VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via InvestorWire - PlantX Life Inc. (the “Company” or “PlantX”) (CSE: VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTCQB: PLTXF) is pleased to announce that it achieved record monthly gross revenue of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Draganfly Begins Process to List on NASDAQ
Barrick Achieves 2020 Production Targets
Victory Square Technologies to Implement Normal Course Issuer Bid Share Buy-Back Program in 2021
AMD to Report Fourth Quarter & Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Bitfarms Announces Closing of Second CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional ...(1) 
Intuitive Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
CORRECTION -- INTRUSION Successfully Completes Beta Testing of its Newest Cybersecurity Solution, ...
Nano Dimension Prices $332.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Inaugural Drilling Program Set to Launch at Hawkins; High-Grade Trench Results Reported Up to 9.6 ...
Mason Graphite Announces Initial Governance Changes and Grant of Stock Options
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.01.21
PlantX Announces Application to List on NASDAQ
05.01.21
PlantX Launches Baby Products Vertical with Else Nutrition

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
14:35 Uhr
20
PlantX Life - Amazon der Vegan Industrie