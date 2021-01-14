Artelo Biosciences Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

LA JOLLA, Calif., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL ), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapeutics that modulate endogenous signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system, today reported financial and operating results for the first quarter of its fiscal year ended November 30, 2020 and provided a business update.

“During the first quarter of fiscal 2021 we received both the Ethics approval and the Clinical Trials Authorization (CTA) in the United Kingdom for the Cancer Appetite Recovery Study (CAReS) for our lead drug candidate, ART27.13, a high-potency GPCR agonist,” stated Gregory Gorgas, Chief Executive Officer of Artelo Biosciences. “The CTA was the final regulatory approval required for the initiation of our Phase 1/2 trial in cancer patients with anorexia which is a significant unmet need that has no recommended standard of care according to the 2020 Guidelines from the American Society of Clinical Oncology. We expect to announce enrollment within the coming weeks and to report initial safety and efficacy data within six months of study initiation and completion of the full study enrollment within 12 months.”

“We are also pleased to have been awarded, alongside the University of Western Ontario, a Mitacs Accelerate grant for our Fatty Acid Binding Protein 5 (FABP5) inhibitor program, known as ART26.12,” continued Mr. Gorgas. “This grant provides funding to expand our focus with ART26.12 beyond our current program in cancer into central nervous system disorders such as anxiety and further demonstrates the potential broad applicability of targeting FABP5. The Accelerate grant is expected to fund 50% of expenses related to preclinical research investigating ART26.12 as a potential treatment for anxiety disorders, including the potential of enhanced efficacy and reduced cognitive impact compared to current anxiolytics.”

Additional First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Highlights: