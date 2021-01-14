 

Artelo Biosciences Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.01.2021, 14:30  |  44   |   |   

Received Clinical Trial Authorization to Commence Cancer Appetite Recovery Phase I/II Clinical Study of ART27.13 in UK

Awarded Mitacs Accelerate Grant

LA JOLLA, Calif., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapeutics that modulate endogenous signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system, today reported financial and operating results for the first quarter of its fiscal year ended November 30, 2020 and provided a business update.

“During the first quarter of fiscal 2021 we received both the Ethics approval and the Clinical Trials Authorization (CTA) in the United Kingdom for the Cancer Appetite Recovery Study (CAReS) for our lead drug candidate, ART27.13, a high-potency GPCR agonist,” stated Gregory Gorgas, Chief Executive Officer of Artelo Biosciences. “The CTA was the final regulatory approval required for the initiation of our Phase 1/2 trial in cancer patients with anorexia which is a significant unmet need that has no recommended standard of care according to the 2020 Guidelines from the American Society of Clinical Oncology. We expect to announce enrollment within the coming weeks and to report initial safety and efficacy data within six months of study initiation and completion of the full study enrollment within 12 months.”

“We are also pleased to have been awarded, alongside the University of Western Ontario, a Mitacs Accelerate grant for our Fatty Acid Binding Protein 5 (FABP5) inhibitor program, known as ART26.12,” continued Mr. Gorgas. “This grant provides funding to expand our focus with ART26.12 beyond our current program in cancer into central nervous system disorders such as anxiety and further demonstrates the potential broad applicability of targeting FABP5. The Accelerate grant is expected to fund 50% of expenses related to preclinical research investigating ART26.12 as a potential treatment for anxiety disorders, including the potential of enhanced efficacy and reduced cognitive impact compared to current anxiolytics.”

Additional First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Highlights:

  • Closed $7.6 million underwritten public offering with full exercise of underwriter’s option.
  • Filed a method of use patent with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Officer covering the use of our ART26.12 for the treatment of psychological disorders.
  • Presented in two keynote panels at the 3rd Annual International Cannabinoid Derived Pharmaceutical Summit.
    Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Artelo Biosciences Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update Received Clinical Trial Authorization to Commence Cancer Appetite Recovery Phase I/II Clinical Study of ART27.13 in UK Awarded Mitacs Accelerate Grant LA JOLLA, Calif., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Artelo Biosciences, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Draganfly Begins Process to List on NASDAQ
Barrick Achieves 2020 Production Targets
Victory Square Technologies to Implement Normal Course Issuer Bid Share Buy-Back Program in 2021
AMD to Report Fourth Quarter & Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Bitfarms Announces Closing of Second CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional ...(1) 
Intuitive Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
CORRECTION -- INTRUSION Successfully Completes Beta Testing of its Newest Cybersecurity Solution, ...
Nano Dimension Prices $332.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Inaugural Drilling Program Set to Launch at Hawkins; High-Grade Trench Results Reported Up to 9.6 ...
Mason Graphite Announces Initial Governance Changes and Grant of Stock Options
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board