Growth in the Digital Rights Management Space Leads to Market Opportunities

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A volatile global economy and a rapidly growing digital content space are inflaming the need for comprehensive and responsible services that protect digital property in order to keep the creation of digital video, games, music, and other types of content financially viable. The global market for digital rights management services is set to reach $8.77 billion by 2026, creating a significant profit opportunity for companies in the digital content space. Some of the top tech and media companies in the world, like Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN), Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG), Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE), Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE), and BBTV (TSX:BBTV), are seeing huge returns from services that help content creators protect and manage their intellectual property.

BBTV (TSX:BBTV) is a Vancouver-based digital media company that specializes in using a range of technology solutions to help content creators, from influencers to media companies, grow their viewership and drive revenue. The company's list of clients includes major names like Sony Pictures, Paramount, Viacom, and the NBA, as well as major digital influencers with follower counts in the tens of millions. BBTV is the second largest worldwide video property behind only Google, drawing in over 600 million unique viewers this past August alone across the top 12 countries, according to Comscore.

As part of its comprehensive solution for content creators, BBTV offers its clients a wide range of technology-based tools and services to help content creators drive visibility while taking control of their brands and intellectual property. Central to this is BBTV's suite of proprietary technology tools for content optimization, discovery, management, distribution, and monetization.

One of BBTV's tech solutions helps with content management. BBTV's tool for managing digital rights puts control of IP back in content creators' hands, tracking and identifying fan-uploaded content associated with the creators' brands and intellectual property. The solution also provides content creators with insights and options on how to respond to third-party content that uses their IP, including claiming and monetization options. This solution is part of BBTV's 'Plus' suite of services. In aggregate, BBTV's Plus solutions generated $35 million in revenue for the company in 2019. With the market for digital rights management set to more than double by 2026, BBTV's content management solutions could become an even bigger revenue driver for the company.