 

DGAP-Adhoc SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. increases size of the convertible bond offering due to high demand.

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
14.01.2021, 14:53  |  93   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. / Key word(s): Issue of Debt/Financing
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. increases size of the convertible bond offering due to high demand.

14-Jan-2021 / 14:53 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR DIRECT OR INDIRECT PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH OFFERS OR SALES OF THE SECURITIES WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAWS.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. increases size of the convertible bond offering due to high demand.

Venlo, January 14, 2021. - SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. (the "Company") has decided to increase the size of the offering of the senior unsecured convertible bonds due 2028 (the "Bonds") which was announced today due to high demand. The issue size of the Bonds will now be increased to an aggregate principal amount of EUR 225 million.

 

Contact:
rikutis consulting
Thomas Schnorrenberg
Cel: +49 151 46 53 13 17
E-Mail: presse@shop-apotheke.com
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

ABOUT SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE is one of the leading and fastest-growing online pharmacies in Continental Europe. With the acquisition of Europa Apotheek Venlo in November 2017, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE significantly extended its European market leadership. The product range for the whole family in the areas of OTC, beauty and personal care products as well as prescription drugs is supplemented by high quality natural food and health products, low carb products and sports nutrition following the acquisition of nu3 GmbH in July 2018.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, France, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland at this moment. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE delivers a broad range of more than 100,000 original products to 6.3 million active customers (31 December 2020) fast and at attractive prices. In addition, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE provides comprehensive pharmaceutical consulting services.

Seite 1 von 6
Shop Apotheke Europe Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Shop Apotheke Europe - Entscheidung der EU über Bonus bei rezeptpflichtigen Produkten

Diskussion: Egbert Prior: Shop-Apotheke: Digitales Rezept verspricht Wachstumsschub
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. increases size of the convertible bond offering due to high demand. DGAP-Ad-hoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. / Key word(s): Issue of Debt/Financing SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. increases size of the convertible bond offering due to high demand. 14-Jan-2021 / 14:53 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen 2020, Dividende und Prognose 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: ​​​​​​​SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. begibt Wandelschuldverschreibungen im ...
Gläubiger erhalten 100 Prozent - Insolvenzverfahren der deutschen Petroplus-Gesellschaften ...
CAG International mit 20% intraday Anstieg
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. launches EUR 200 million convertible bonds.
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: preliminary results for 2020, dividend and guidance for 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: cyan AG: Wandelanleihenprogramm im Gesamtvolumen von bis zu EUR 8,4 Millionen beschlossen
DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG: Tele Columbus successfully completes expansion of opti-cal fibre network in Plön ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
STARK Deutschland GmbH: Übernahme der STARK Group durch CVC, STARK GROUP BEGRÜSST CVC ALS NEUEN INVESTOR
DGAP-News: Linde to Build, Own and Operate World's Largest PEM Electrolyzer for Green Hydrogen
Ford Bank GmbH: Sparen mit fairen Zinsen bei Ford Money
DGAP-News: PAION GIBT EXKLUSIVE LIZENZVEREINBARUNG MIT LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL FÜR GIAPREZA(TM) (ANGIOTENSIN ...
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Corporate update
Sensationelle Resultate vom Diamantbohrprogramm 2020 liegen vor.
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft; Bieter: Musai ...
DGAP-DD: PAION AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notierung der Haier Smart Home H-Aktien realisiert globale ...
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:42 Uhr
DGAP-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE gibt Ergebnis der Platzierung von Wandelschuldverschreibungen bekannt. (deutsch)
15:42 Uhr
DGAP-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE announces result of convertible bond placement.
15:42 Uhr
DGAP-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE gibt Ergebnis der Platzierung von Wandelschuldverschreibungen bekannt.
14:55 Uhr
Aktien Frankfurt: Dax müht sich im Kampf um die 14 000-Punkte-Hürde ab
14:53 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. erhöht den Gesamtnennbetrag der Wandelschuldverschreibung aufgrund hoher Nachfrage. (deutsch)
14:53 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. erhöht den Gesamtnennbetrag der Wandelschuldverschreibung aufgrund hoher Nachfrage.
12:05 Uhr
Aktien Frankfurt: Dax nimmt den Kampf um die 14 000-Punkte-Hürde erneut auf
11:38 Uhr
LYNX: Shop Apotheke: Jetzt die Chance nutzen?
11:15 Uhr
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Wandelanleihe setzt Kurs der Shop Apotheke unter Druck
10:46 Uhr
Shop Apotheke: Wandelschuldverschreibung in den Startlöchern

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
15:45 Uhr
634
Shop Apotheke Europe - Entscheidung der EU über Bonus bei rezeptpflichtigen Produkten
13.01.21
3
Egbert Prior: Shop-Apotheke: Digitales Rezept verspricht Wachstumsschub
12.01.21
4
JEFFERIES belässt Shop Apotheke Europe NV auf 'Buy'