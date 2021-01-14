NOT FOR DIRECT OR INDIRECT PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH OFFERS OR SALES OF THE SECURITIES WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAWS.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. / Key word(s): Issue of Debt/Financing SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. increases size of the convertible bond offering due to high demand. 14-Jan-2021 / 14:53 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. increases size of the convertible bond offering due to high demand.



Venlo, January 14, 2021. - SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. (the "Company") has decided to increase the size of the offering of the senior unsecured convertible bonds due 2028 (the "Bonds") which was announced today due to high demand. The issue size of the Bonds will now be increased to an aggregate principal amount of EUR 225 million.

Contact:rikutis consultingThomas SchnorrenbergCel: +49 151 46 53 13 17E-Mail: presse@shop-apotheke.comInformation and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

ABOUT SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE.



SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE is one of the leading and fastest-growing online pharmacies in Continental Europe. With the acquisition of Europa Apotheek Venlo in November 2017, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE significantly extended its European market leadership. The product range for the whole family in the areas of OTC, beauty and personal care products as well as prescription drugs is supplemented by high quality natural food and health products, low carb products and sports nutrition following the acquisition of nu3 GmbH in July 2018.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, France, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland at this moment. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE delivers a broad range of more than 100,000 original products to 6.3 million active customers (31 December 2020) fast and at attractive prices. In addition, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE provides comprehensive pharmaceutical consulting services.