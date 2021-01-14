 

Jabil Bolsters Sustainable Packaging Capabilities with Acquisition of Ecologic Brands

14.01.2021, 14:45  |  35   |   |   

Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) today announced the acquisition of Ecologic Brands, Inc., a leading provider of sustainable packaging specializing in paper bottle and paper-based packaging solutions. Ecologic’s Manteca, California-based operation will join the Jabil Packaging Solutions division, significantly enhancing Jabil’s sustainable packaging platform and offerings for consumer packaged goods (CPG) customers.

Jabil Inc. today announced the acquisition of Ecologic Brands, Inc., a leading provider of sustainable packaging specializing in paper bottle and paper-based packaging solutions. (Photo: Business Wire)

“By fueling Ecologic’s unique paper bottle technology with Jabil’s advanced manufacturing solutions and global scale, we aim to help all consumer brands dramatically reduce plastics in packaging worldwide,” said Jason Paladino, senior vice president of Jabil and CEO of Jabil Packaging Solutions. “We’re thrilled to be adding a talented team plus unique and innovative products that directly support our customer demands and Jabil’s enterprise sustainability goals.”

In Ecologic, Jabil Packaging Solutions gains a commercially mature paper bottle solution enabled by deep material expertise and innovative manufacturing processes. Major CPG brands including L’Oréal and Seventh Generation rely on Ecologic’s eco.bottle to significantly reduce plastic packaging and advance their sustainability goals.

“Ecologic and L’Oreal broke new ground when we incubated the world’s first shower-safe paper bottle for the Seed Phytonutrients project. We’re taking things a step further by bringing this innovative packaging solution to our market-leading Matrix and Redken Brands,” said Shane Wolf, president worldwide, American Professional Brands, L’Oréal Professional Products Division. “Jabil is synonymous with innovation, engineering, automation and scale, so we can only imagine the solutions that will emerge through its union with Ecologic Brands. The possibilities and accessibility for sustainable packaging options are now limitless.”

“Ecologic has been a great partner over the past decade in helping us reimagine the laundry bottle and we’re thrilled to see the acquisition by Jabil,” said Joey Bergstein, CEO of Seventh Generation. “The world needs solutions at scale that reduce plastic waste and improve circularity. Jabil's global scale and deep engineering expertise will propel Ecologic's sustainable packaging solutions to a global footprint, in every category and format type. It’s truly a win for customers, the planet and the industry.”

“I am so proud that our paper bottle was the world’s first breakthrough technology that helps solve the growing environmental challenges caused by plastic,” said Julie Corbett, founder and CEO of Ecologic Brands. “Our pioneering efforts created and validated market opportunity, and now, Jabil provides the ideal mix of global footprint, manufacturing excellence and a customer-first culture to fully pursue our vision of leadership.”

While the team and operations will join Jabil, the company will continue to utilize the Ecologic name as its sustainable packaging product platform. For more information about Ecologic, visit ecologicbrands.com.

About Jabil:

Jabil (NYSE: JBL) is a manufacturing solutions provider with over 260,000 employees across 100 locations in 30 countries. The world's leading brands rely on Jabil's unmatched breadth and depth of end-market experience, technical and design capabilities, manufacturing know-how, supply chain insights and global product management expertise. Driven by a common purpose, Jabil and its people are committed to making a positive impact on their local community and the environment. Visit www.jabil.com to learn more.

