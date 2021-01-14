MediXall Group Issues January 2021 Shareholder Update Letter

I would like to start by thanking each one of you for your continued support in MediXall. This past year has been the most difficult year in the 21st century with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. We look to the future with hope for a pandemic free society and we wish you all a healthy year ahead! I would like to take this opportunity to update you on our 2020 progress and 2021 outlook.

New Products

As background, I would like to briefly recap MediXall’s history. From day one our vision within MediXall has been to take the complexity out of healthcare. We recognized that this was no small task and began executing our plan to build an online platform for the consumer to learn, decide and pay for healthcare without intruding on the trusting relationships with doctors. We successfully launched our first generation of the product, MediXall.com in 2019. Our goal was to make the experience of selecting a healthcare provider as easy as booking a flight on Expedia.

While building out the technical infrastructure to support a nationwide product offering, we utilized our feedback data from the MediXall platform to create a comprehensive personalized healthcare platform which will provide consumers the ability to thoroughly understand and track their healthcare plans, find experienced doctors, estimate costs, book appointments, and even pay for those appointments online. The new product offering, Health Karma, beta launched in August of 2020 with access to 1,000,000 healthcare providers and connections to healthcare insurance policies nationwide creating a streamlined way for consumers to find quality, affordable care regardless of insurance coverage. Research has shown that more consumers are focused on convenience and cost. Health Karma is a platform that uses the power of big data to pair transparency with personalization, giving consumers a clear, robust view of care options, enabling them to get the most out of their healthcare. I am extremely proud of our team as they worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to build and test the Health Karma platform. I am happy to report, as was previously announced, that in November we successfully completed a nationwide launch of Health Karma.