 

MediXall Group Issues January 2021 Shareholder Update Letter

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.01.2021, 14:45  |  57   |   |   

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- MediXall Group, Inc. (OTCQB: MDXL), a healthcare technology company based in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., is pleased to provide a Shareholders Update Letter from Neil Swartz, CEO.

To our Valued Shareholders,

I would like to start by thanking each one of you for your continued support in MediXall. This past year has been the most difficult year in the 21st century with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. We look to the future with hope for a pandemic free society and we wish you all a healthy year ahead! I would like to take this opportunity to update you on our 2020 progress and 2021 outlook. 

New Products 

As background, I would like to briefly recap MediXall’s history. From day one our vision within MediXall has been to take the complexity out of healthcare. We recognized that this was no small task and began executing our plan to build an online platform for the consumer to learn, decide and pay for healthcare without intruding on the trusting relationships with doctors. We successfully launched our first generation of the product, MediXall.com in 2019. Our goal was to make the experience of selecting a healthcare provider as easy as booking a flight on Expedia.    

While building out the technical infrastructure to support a nationwide product offering, we utilized our feedback data from the MediXall platform to create a comprehensive personalized healthcare platform which will provide consumers the ability to thoroughly understand and track their healthcare plans, find experienced doctors, estimate costs, book appointments, and even pay for those appointments online. The new product offering, Health Karma, beta launched in August of 2020 with access to 1,000,000 healthcare providers and connections to healthcare insurance policies nationwide creating a streamlined way for consumers to find quality, affordable care regardless of insurance coverage. Research has shown that more consumers are focused on convenience and cost. Health Karma is a platform that uses the power of big data to pair transparency with personalization, giving consumers a clear, robust view of care options, enabling them to get the most out of their healthcare. I am extremely proud of our team as they worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to build and test the Health Karma platform. I am happy to report, as was previously announced, that in November we successfully completed a nationwide launch of Health Karma.    

Seite 1 von 4
MediXall Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MediXall Group Issues January 2021 Shareholder Update Letter Fort Lauderdale, FL, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - MediXall Group, Inc. (OTCQB: MDXL), a healthcare technology company based in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., is pleased to provide a Shareholders Update Letter from Neil Swartz, CEO. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Barrick Achieves 2020 Production Targets
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Victory Square Technologies to Implement Normal Course Issuer Bid Share Buy-Back Program in 2021
Bitfarms Announces Closing of Second CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional ...(1) 
AMD to Report Fourth Quarter & Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
CORRECTION -- INTRUSION Successfully Completes Beta Testing of its Newest Cybersecurity Solution, ...
Nano Dimension Prices $332.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Inaugural Drilling Program Set to Launch at Hawkins; High-Grade Trench Results Reported Up to 9.6 ...
Bionano Genomics Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Listing Requirement
Allied Universal Offer: Employee Representatives’ Opinion
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board