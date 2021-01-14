Monaker Group Files Initial Preliminary Proxy Statement in Order to Seek Shareholder Approval of HotPlay Enterprise Limited Share Exchange and Related Transactions

WESTON, FL, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI), an innovative technology company, reported today that on January 13, 2021, the company filed its initial preliminary proxy statement on Schedule 14A, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The proxy statement includes a proposal seeking, among other things, shareholder approval for the company’s previously announced acquisition of HotPlay Enterprise Limited (HotPlay). The initial filing is an important step in the process towards completing the acquisition of HotPlay, and the company anticipates that it may take several amendments to the proxy statement in order for the company to clear SEC comments (if any) on such proxy statement in order to finalize the form of proxy statement, mail such proxy statement, and ultimately seek shareholder approval.



HotPlay is an innovative in-game advertising (“IGA”) company that leverages proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) and harmonizes engagement between businesses and consumers. Traditionally, in-game advertising is conducted by disruptive display ads and interstitials which are most likely to be ignored; however, the HotPlay technology seamlessly integrates native ads into games and enables client brands to insert non-intrusive and interactive digital coupons, redeemable through both online and offline channels. Client brands can track the conversion funnel from viewers to actual sales in real-time. Additionally, HotPlay helps game developers generate additional revenue by monetizing in-game real estate through IGA without compromising the integrity of the game.

Monaker is transforming into an innovative technology enterprise leveraging video gaming and travel solutions with AdTech, Blockchain Solutions and Artificial Intelligence for the benefit of major brands, travel providers and consumers.

Monaker has been leading this transformation through the proposed acquisition of HotPlay, in addition to the recently completed acquisition of a 33% stake in Axion Ventures, Inc., an independent AAA game developer and publisher, and the acquisition of an indirect controlling stake in Longroot, an initial coin offering (ICO) portal that is licensed and regulated in Thailand by the Thai Securities and Exchange Commission.