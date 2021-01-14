SpareBank 1 SMN Successful issuance of Senior Non-Preferred Bond in NOK
SpareBank 1 SMN has today issued a fixed and floating rate senior non-preferred bond of a combined size of NOK 1.5 billion with a tenor of 6 years and one month.
First call option after 5 years and 1 month.
The floating coupon rate equal to 3 months NIBOR +70bps and the fixed rate coupon equal to 1,6325% annually.
Settlement date is 19 January 2021 and maturity date 19 February 2027.
SpareBank 1 Markets acted as lead manager.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
