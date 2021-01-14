 

J.F. Lehman & Company Announces Promotions and Welcomes New Team Member

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- J.F. Lehman & Company ("JFLCO"), a leading middle-market private equity firm focused exclusively on the aerospace, defense, maritime, government and environmental sectors, is pleased to announce a series of promotions and further augmentation of its professional team. The announcements included the promotions of William J. Hanenberg and Michael S. Friedman to Managing Director, Nicole Kim to Vice President, and Tyler W. Creamer, Alfred E. Johansen and Luke T. Zabinski to Senior Associate. Additionally, the firm welcomed its newest Associate, Jack W. Gale.

"The promotions of Will and Mike reflect a combination of tremendous personal dedication, strong intellectual curiosity, substantial professional growth and the valuable contributions they have made to the firm across 25 years of combined service," said Louis N. Mintz, Partner. "Collectively, our recent promotions and hires represent the continued strong momentum of the firm's long-standing strategy and our commitment to further supporting the development of our team and fostering a culture of shared success."

Recent Promotions

William J. Hanenberg, Managing Director. Prior to joining the firm in 2008 as a Senior Analyst, Mr. Hanenberg was an Investment Banking Analyst in Bank of America's Global Industrials Group. Mr. Hanenberg earned a B.S. in economics from Duke University and an M.B.A. from Columbia Business School. He is currently serving as a director for JFLCO portfolio companies American Scaffold, BEI Precision Systems and Space Company, ENTACT and Global Marine Group.

Michael S. Friedman, Managing Director. Prior to joining the firm in 2007 as a Senior Analyst, Mr. Friedman began his career as an Investment Banking Analyst in Jefferies & Company's Aerospace & Defense Group. He graduated magna cum laude from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, where he earned a B.S. in economics. He is currently serving as a director for JFLCO portfolio companies AGI Holdings and International Marine and Industrial Applicators.

Nicole Kim, Vice President.  Prior to joining the firm in 2020 as a Senior Associate, Ms. Kim was an Associate at The Carlyle Group, where she focused on private equity investments in aerospace, defense and government services. Previously, Ms. Kim worked as an Analyst at Cartica Capital. She began her career as an Investment Banking Analyst in Lazard's Mergers & Acquisitions Group. Ms. Kim earned a B.S. in operations research and information engineering from Cornell University and an M.B.A. from Stanford's Graduate School of Business.

Tyler W. Creamer, Senior Associate. Prior to joining the firm in 2018 as an Associate, Mr. Creamer began his career as an Investment Banking Analyst in Deutsche Bank Securities' Leveraged Finance Group. He graduated cum laude from Harvard University, where he earned a B.A. in economics.

Alfred E. Johansen, Senior Associate. Prior to joining the firm in 2018 as an Associate, Mr. Johansen began his career as an Investment Banking Analyst in UBS' Industrials Group. He graduated magna cum laude from the Carroll School of Management at Boston College, where he earned a B.S. in management with concentrations in finance and information systems and a minor in history.

Luke T. Zabinski, Senior Associate. Prior to joining the firm in 2018 as an Associate, Mr. Zabinski began his career as an Investment Banking Analyst in Oppenheimer & Co.'s M&A, Restructuring and Special Situations Group. He graduated cum laude from Cornell University, where he earned a B.S. in operations research and information engineering with a minor in business.

New Hire

Jack W. Gale, Associate. Prior to joining the firm in 2021, Mr. Gale began his career as an Investment Banking Analyst at Morgan Stanley in the Industrials Coverage and Financial Sponsors Groups. He graduated from Pomona College, where he earned a B.A. in economics.

About J.F. Lehman & Company, Inc.

Founded in 1992, J.F. Lehman & Company is a leading middle-market private equity firm focused exclusively on the aerospace, defense, maritime, government and environmental sectors. The firm has offices in New York and Washington, D.C.

For more information about J.F. Lehman & Company, please visit www.jflpartners.com.

