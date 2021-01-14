 

Siemens Foundation and Northern Trust to Invest $10M in Community Development Financial Institutions to Support Racial and Social Equity in Underserved Communities

The Siemens Foundation and Northern Trust today announced a commitment of $10 million to two Community Development Financial Institutions Funds (CDFI) to support racial and social equity in underserved communities. CDFIs provide low-income, low-wealth, and other disadvantaged people with the capital they need for meaningful economic opportunity and development. The Siemens Foundation partnered with Northern Trust to identify the CDFIs selected and facilitate the investments.

The Enterprise Community Loan Fund (ECLF) and Primary Care Development Corporation (PCDC) will provide capital, support and advocacy in the real estate and health care industries in low-income and racially diverse communities.

“The Siemens Foundation’s mission and grantmaking are focused on economic, social, and racial justice in the United States. Today, we bring our endowment into further alignment with that mission,” said Barbara Humpton, Chair of the Siemens Foundation Board of Directors and CEO of Siemens USA. “CDFIs play a vital role in providing funds to communities too long ignored by capital markets, including the health care and real estate sectors within those communities.”

“Northern Trust is pleased to support the Siemens Foundation in their mission to support equity for all,” said Darius A. Gill, National Practice Executive, Northern Trust Foundation & Institutional Advisors group. “Since 1995, we have provided capital to CDFIs with flexible terms and low rates to facilitate access to capital in underserved communities.”

Through the ECLF, Enterprise Community Partners is leading a national strategy to advance an Equitable Path Forward for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) and other historically marginalized leaders in the real estate industry.

According to NAIOP, the Commercial Real Estate Development Association, only one percent of senior executive jobs and mid-level manager positions within the commercial real estate field are held by Black men and less than one percent by Black women. Further, there is a disproportionate percentage of Black households living in affordable or subsidized housing. While Black households constitute 46 percent of HUD-assisted housing, they make up only 13 percent of the nation’s population.

