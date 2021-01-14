 

Ambition Announces Butler Raines As VP Product

Ambition, the leader in sales coaching and gamification platforms, today announced it has hired veteran product executive Butler Raines to join the company as VP and Head of Product.

Raines joins Ambition from Salesloft, where he was Head of Product and part of the executive team that recently reached a 1.1 billion-dollar valuation as one of the world’s leading sales engagement platforms.

“It didn’t take long to realize that Butler was the experienced, visionary leader that Ambition needs to scale our company into a billion-dollar business,” says Travis Truett, CEO and Co-Founder of Ambition. “Given his proven track record, deep network and relationships, and insight into what the future holds for sales technology, we are excited to add such an accomplished leader to our executive leadership team and company.”

Raines has been leading product organizations and building platforms in Atlanta over the last 10 years, including SalesLoft and The Bitter Southerner. He recently led product management, product design, and UX research at SalesLoft, an Atlanta-based sales technology company. He credits his success in the role to building empowered, high-performing teams, his focus on customers, and great coaching and mentoring.

“Ambition represents everything I could hope for in my next company: a great leadership team, vision, and underlying technology. Ambition has already established itself as a major player in the sales industry and is continually evolving to meet customer needs. I loved our customers at SalesLoft –– and at Ambition, I look forward to serving some of the best and biggest companies in the world. The opportunity for Ambition to help organizations as they transition to remote, distributed work is obvious. If you have a metric-driven organization with a clear idea of what success looks like, you should be using Ambition.” says Raines of his new appointment.

To learn more about Ambition and its offerings, visit https://ambition.com/.

About Ambition
 Ambition is the leading sales management platform that gives sales leaders the data, insights, and tools they need to run winning organizations.

In one easy-to-use system, Ambition runs real-time performance analytics for your entire sales organization. Even non-technical sales leaders can use Ambition to build custom competitions, scorecards, leaderboards, 1:1s, and proactive alerts.

Ambition is endorsed by the Harvard Business Review, AA-ISP (the Global Inside Sales Organization), and USA Today as a proven solution for managing in-office and remote sales teams, and has been named a market leader by G2 in Sales Gamification, Sales Performance Management and Sales Coaching.



