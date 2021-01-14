Simon Achieves WELL Health-Safety Rating

Simon announced today its achievement of the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI)’s WELL Health-Safety Rating for Facility Operations and Management for over 200 properties in the company’s portfolio. As a leader in the retail sector in achieving the rating, the strategies Simon has employed in reaching this milestone can advance health and safety by addressing challenges presented by COVID-19 while creating enhanced customer experiences.

“Simon is excited to announce this achievement and apply IWBI’s evidence-based strategies across our properties. Our proven leadership is consistently demonstrated by the innovative ways in which Simon is protecting its employees, shoppers and retailers every day,” said David Simon, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Simon. “Simon’s response sets the expectation for health and safety standards and should serve as a blueprint for the industry.”

Among the measures the company has taken to support health and safety include implementing rigorous operational policies aimed at improving cleaning practices, reducing respiratory particle exposure and reducing surface contact, in addition to the comprehensive emergency response protocols already in place, including business continuity and promotion of health and wellbeing management. These protocols contributed to Simon’s achievement of the WELL Health-Safety Rating.

“Simon properties are not only shared spaces for millions of visitors and shoppers each day, but also serve as the workplaces and business centers for global retailers and small businesses alike,” said IWBI President and CEO Rachel Hodgdon. “By achieving the WELL Health-Safety Rating, Simon is raising the bar for the global retail industry and signaling to customers, visitors and employees that their health, safety and well-being are top priorities.”

Created by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), the WELL Health-Safety Rating is an evidence-based, third-party verified rating for all new and existing building and space types that focuses on operational policies, maintenance protocols, stakeholder engagement and emergency plans to address public health concerns now and help organizations be better prepared for future crises. The designation, which has been confirmed by third-party verifier, Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI), helps instill trust and confidence that visitors and employees can return to shared spaces with confidence.