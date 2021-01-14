 

ViacomCBS, DISH Media and Adcuratio Lead Industry in Delivering First-Ever Addressable Impressions Within a Live National Broadcast

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.01.2021, 15:00  |  28   |   |   

ViacomCBS and DISH Media today announced a significant industry breakthrough by delivering the first-ever addressable impressions within a live national broadcast via MVPD set-top box. Addressable ad replacement was successfully executed on a select number of live campaigns across DISH’s 9MM household footprint in certain CBS-owned-and-operated markets, marking a major technical advancement in broadcast television. Adcuratio powered the activation with its groundbreaking signaling solution, developed in partnership with ViacomCBS and DISH, which enables broadcast addressability across MVPD households that seamlessly integrates with programmer and distributor infrastructure and signaling processes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210114005295/en/

“This breakthrough allows ViacomCBS to deliver the most powerful solution for our advertisers by combining the reach of national broadcast with the targeted relevance of household addressable,” said Mike Dean, Senior Vice President of Advanced Advertising at ViacomCBS. “While cable networks have been addressable for years, addressable national broadcast has remained technically unreachable until now, making this a tremendous milestone for the industry and the future of television.”

“Implementing national broadcast enablement is a first for the industry, and a critical achievement in continuing to drive scale for addressable TV advertising,” said Tim Myers, DISH Media GM of strategy and products. “As innovators in the premium video ad space, DISH Media identified the need for this inventory to attract larger, national budgets, so we’re thrilled to partner with ViacomCBS, Adcuratio and Invidi to make this a reality for advertisers.”

“Adcuratio is excited to be leading the enablement of national addressable advertising on both broadcast and cable inventory and across multiple MVPDs,” said Harish Narasimhan, founder and CEO, Adcuratio Media. “Our platform and signaling solutions allow broader and faster ecosystem interconnectivity.”

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC; VIACA) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, its portfolio includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, CBS All Access, Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others. The company delivers the largest share of the U.S. television audience and boasts one of the industry’s most important and extensive libraries of TV and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, ViacomCBS provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution and advertising solutions for partners on five continents.

For more information about ViacomCBS, please visit www.viacomcbs.com and follow @ViacomCBS on social platforms.

About DISH Media

DISH Media provides advertisers with intelligent solutions to efficiently maximize exposure to desired audiences across DISH and SLING TV. Through innovative platforms like addressable and programmatic, viewer measurement tools and access to custom audiences on DISH and SLING TV, advertisers employ strategically positioned, demographically targeted buys that enhance their national media campaigns. Visit www.media.dish.com.

About Adcuratio

Adcuratio provides end-to-end tech and workflows to the value chain across advertiser, agencies, networks and MVPDs through its three product offerings: Adcuratio’s campaign platform provides the advertiser an automated self-service suite to design, execute and optimize campaigns using multiple data providers across multiple networks and MVPDs. Adcuratio orchestration platform provides the MVPDs and networks a unification platform which auto-connects and automates workflows across all Adcuratio’s partners. Adcuratio enablement SaaS provides each MVPD and each network at no-capex with the necessary tech innovation customized to their infrastructure and processes to enable national addressability without forcing an expensive conversion to a single technology standard. Please visit www.adcuratio.com

VIAC-IR

Seite 1 von 2
ViacomCBS Registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ViacomCBS, DISH Media and Adcuratio Lead Industry in Delivering First-Ever Addressable Impressions Within a Live National Broadcast ViacomCBS and DISH Media today announced a significant industry breakthrough by delivering the first-ever addressable impressions within a live national broadcast via MVPD set-top box. Addressable ad replacement was successfully executed on a select …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
NantKwest, ImmunityBio Announce Positive Interim Data on Survival Rates in Metastatic Pancreatic ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Applied DNA Announces Closing of $15 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under ...
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release
Availability of a Prospectus Relating to Certain Issuances Provided for by the Draft Safeguard Plan ...
China National Medical Products Administration Approves Tislelizumab in Combination with ...
Vontier Announces Pricing of Secondary Equity Offering of Remaining Shares of Common Stock Held by ...
BlackRock Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
Organigram Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
CES 2021: Intel Announces Four New Processor Families
SRPT EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. – ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.01.21
ViacomCBS and Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. Announce Affiliation Agreements
13.01.21
Deer Squad Goes Global on Nickelodeon Channels
11.01.21
Nickelodeon and Paramount+ Release Sneak Peek of Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years
06.01.21
Nickelodeon and NFL Team up for the NFL x SpongeBob SquarePants Junk Food Collection by Contemporary Artist King Saladeen
04.01.21
ViacomCBS Announces Expanded Distribution Agreement with Hulu
29.12.20
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
15.12.20
CBS Sports and Nickelodeon Team up for NFL Wild Card Game on Nickelodeon, Special Slime-filled Telecast Tailored for Family Fun Airing Sunday, Jan. 10

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
26.06.20
2
2020 "BET Awards" Honors the Memory of NBA Legend Kobe Bryant With a Tribute From Global Superstar L