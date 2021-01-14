ViacomCBS, DISH Media and Adcuratio Lead Industry in Delivering First-Ever Addressable Impressions Within a Live National Broadcast

ViacomCBS and DISH Media today announced a significant industry breakthrough by delivering the first-ever addressable impressions within a live national broadcast via MVPD set-top box. Addressable ad replacement was successfully executed on a select number of live campaigns across DISH’s 9MM household footprint in certain CBS-owned-and-operated markets, marking a major technical advancement in broadcast television. Adcuratio powered the activation with its groundbreaking signaling solution, developed in partnership with ViacomCBS and DISH, which enables broadcast addressability across MVPD households that seamlessly integrates with programmer and distributor infrastructure and signaling processes.

“This breakthrough allows ViacomCBS to deliver the most powerful solution for our advertisers by combining the reach of national broadcast with the targeted relevance of household addressable,” said Mike Dean, Senior Vice President of Advanced Advertising at ViacomCBS. “While cable networks have been addressable for years, addressable national broadcast has remained technically unreachable until now, making this a tremendous milestone for the industry and the future of television.”

“Implementing national broadcast enablement is a first for the industry, and a critical achievement in continuing to drive scale for addressable TV advertising,” said Tim Myers, DISH Media GM of strategy and products. “As innovators in the premium video ad space, DISH Media identified the need for this inventory to attract larger, national budgets, so we’re thrilled to partner with ViacomCBS, Adcuratio and Invidi to make this a reality for advertisers.”

“Adcuratio is excited to be leading the enablement of national addressable advertising on both broadcast and cable inventory and across multiple MVPDs,” said Harish Narasimhan, founder and CEO, Adcuratio Media. “Our platform and signaling solutions allow broader and faster ecosystem interconnectivity.”

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC; VIACA) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, its portfolio includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, CBS All Access, Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others. The company delivers the largest share of the U.S. television audience and boasts one of the industry’s most important and extensive libraries of TV and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, ViacomCBS provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution and advertising solutions for partners on five continents.

For more information about ViacomCBS, please visit www.viacomcbs.com and follow @ViacomCBS on social platforms.

About DISH Media

DISH Media provides advertisers with intelligent solutions to efficiently maximize exposure to desired audiences across DISH and SLING TV. Through innovative platforms like addressable and programmatic, viewer measurement tools and access to custom audiences on DISH and SLING TV, advertisers employ strategically positioned, demographically targeted buys that enhance their national media campaigns. Visit www.media.dish.com.

About Adcuratio

Adcuratio provides end-to-end tech and workflows to the value chain across advertiser, agencies, networks and MVPDs through its three product offerings: Adcuratio’s campaign platform provides the advertiser an automated self-service suite to design, execute and optimize campaigns using multiple data providers across multiple networks and MVPDs. Adcuratio orchestration platform provides the MVPDs and networks a unification platform which auto-connects and automates workflows across all Adcuratio’s partners. Adcuratio enablement SaaS provides each MVPD and each network at no-capex with the necessary tech innovation customized to their infrastructure and processes to enable national addressability without forcing an expensive conversion to a single technology standard. Please visit www.adcuratio.com

