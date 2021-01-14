Upwork’s Global Launch of Project Catalog Offers Businesses New Way to Work, Grow, and Scale

Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK), the world’s work marketplace, today announced the early global launch of Project Catalog, a curated collection of predefined projects that customers can browse and buy from in just a few clicks. The release comes at a time when companies of all sizes are discovering the power of Upwork and transforming their workforce models to leverage highly skilled, independent talent across a broad range of core functions. The launch is part of Upwork’s ongoing focus on creating more innovative and powerful ways for businesses and talent to work together, whether through Upwork’s Enterprise suite of services, its Talent Marketplace, or the latest way to leverage Upwork, Project Catalog.

“We see on the horizon a future in which independent talent will work at the heart of every business,” said Hayden Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer at Upwork. “COVID-19 provided a shock to the system for businesses everywhere, many of which are now rethinking how they work for the long term. Many have experienced the incredible benefits of accessing the most highly skilled talent on demand, regardless of location, using Upwork. They are starting to understand the tremendous competitive advantage that an instantly scalable workforce of talented people offers—and we are continuing to sharpen these advantages, most recently with the global launch of Project Catalog. I’m excited that as of today, Project Catalog is available to our customers who are using Upwork as the new operating system for their business.”

Project Catalog offers an additional opportunity for businesses and independent professionals to work together instantly on Upwork’s work marketplace. Clients can solve their most pressing work needs by leveraging Project Catalog’s curated collection of predefined, fixed-price projects. Project Catalog contains tens of thousands of projects across more than 300 categories, including design, web development, translation, and writing. Information on a project’s scope, cost, timing, and deliverables is clearly outlined by talent on Upwork so that buyers can have confidence in the final product.