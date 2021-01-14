 

Context for Clarity Get Distributed Teams on the Same Page With Asana Project Overview

Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for teams, today announced the introduction of Project Overview, giving teams the context and clarity to stop searching for details and start collaborating with ease. Coinciding with the introduction of Project Overview, Asana published its Anatomy of Work Index, an annual in-depth analysis on how people spend time at work and the factors shaping those habits. Across 13,000 global survey respondents, the survey found that despite organizations' best efforts to keep teams aligned and connected in a remote setting, they are struggling to get tenured employees and new hires on the same page:

Project Overview provides a clear line of sight into a project’s most important links, documents, and collaborators, along with direct access to remote work’s most essential tools. (Graphic: Business Wire)

  • New hires spend 21 percent of their time on work that’s already been completed, nearly twice as much time as their more established colleagues.
  • New hires spend 1.5 more hours in unnecessary meetings each week - an additional 73 hours annually.
  • Employees could gain 6 hours and 5 minutes every week—or 8 full working weeks—with improved processes, such as more clearly defined roles and responsibilities.

“Teams fall behind when they spend too much time context switching — toggling between apps and digging through spreadsheets. It's especially painful when bringing new teammates up to speed,” said Paige Costello, Product Management leader at Asana. “Our survey findings illustrate that while it can be incredibly challenging to get distributed teams on the same page, organizations have an opportunity to save a ton of time with better ways of working. We’re excited to get teams started off on the right foot in the new year with Project Overview, enabling them to quickly contribute meaningful work with confidence from day one.”

Expanding Asana’s App Ecosystem with Project Overview

Starting today, the first tab of every project in Asana will feature the most essential information for teams, including project members and their roles, key resources, and related Portfolios and Goals. Instead of holding unnecessary meetings and duplicating work across platforms, Project Overview provides a clear line of sight into a project’s most important links, documents, and collaborators, along with direct access to remote work’s most essential tools.

