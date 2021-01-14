 

Tenet to Report its Fourth Quarter Results on February 9

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) plans to report results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. The company will host a conference call the following morning, Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time (9:00 a.m. Central time).

A live webcast and audio archive of the call may be accessed through the investor relations section of Tenet’s website at www.tenethealth.com/investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is a diversified healthcare services company headquartered in Dallas with 110,000 employees. Through an expansive care network that includes United Surgical Partners International, we operate 65 hospitals and approximately 550 other healthcare facilities, including surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and imaging centers and other care sites and clinics. We also operate Conifer Health Solutions, which provides revenue cycle management and value-based care services to hospitals, health systems, physician practices, employers and other clients. Across the Tenet enterprise, we are united by our mission to deliver quality, compassionate care in the communities we serve. For more information, please visit www.tenethealth.com.

08.01.21
Tenet Appoints Cecil Haney to its Board of Directors
06.01.21
Tenet to Participate in the 2021 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
18.12.20
Tenet to Sell Urgent Care Platform to FastMed