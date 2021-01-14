ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck to Present How Sellers and Marketers Can Hit Their Numbers in 2021 at TOPO Virtual Summit

WHEN: Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time

WHERE: Online

WHY: At this year’s three-day virtual event, Henry Schuck, Founder and CEO of ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in go-to-market intelligence solutions, will present strategies for how sellers and marketers can hit their numbers in 2021.

Schuck’s session – “Four Ways to Hit Your Number This Quarter and Beyond” – will share strategies that have helped ZoomInfo grow from a self-funded startup in 2007 to a global publicly traded software company in 2021. He will discuss how sellers and marketers should define and redefine their target lists, identify best practices for timing their sales and marketing outreaches, maintain momentum throughout the sales cycle, and create scalable and repeatable growth.

ZoomInfo is a title sponsor of the TOPO Virtual Summit. For more information, including registration, please visit the TOPO Virtual Summit website. To join the conversation on Twitter, please follow @topohq.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is a Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution for more than 15,000 companies worldwide. The ZoomInfo platform empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled data coverage, accuracy, and depth of company and contact information. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. ZoomInfo emphasizes GDPR and CCPA compliance. In addition to creating the industry’s first proactive notice program, the company is a registered data broker with the states of California and Vermont. Read about ZoomInfo’s commitment to compliance, privacy, and security. For more information about our leading Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution, and how it helps sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

