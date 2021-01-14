Blackstone Announces Appointment of General (ret) David L. Goldfein, Former Chief of Staff of the United States Air Force, as Senior Advisor

Wayne Berman, Global Head of Government Affairs at Blackstone, said: “Dave exemplifies the global perspective and strategic thinking that are a core part of Blackstone’s culture. We look forward to benefitting from his judgement and experience across our firm, portfolio companies and partners around the world as a Senior Advisor.”

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) today announced the appointment of retired four star General David L. Goldfein, the 21st Chief of Staff of the United States Air Force, as a Senior Advisor. General Goldfein will bring his deep experience in strategy, management, and leadership to advise across the firm’s businesses and portfolio companies.

General Goldfein retired from the U.S. Air Force in October 2020 after a distinguished 37-year career, culminating as the country’s highest-ranking air force officer. As Chief of Staff, General Goldfein was responsible for over 693,000 men and women serving around the world, managing an annual operating budget of over $168 billion and the readiness of all U.S. air and space power. Over the course of his career, General Goldfein held a wide range of command, operational and joint staff assignments, including Director of the Joint Staff for the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the Air Component Commander for U.S. Central Command.

As a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Goldfein served as a senior military adviser to the President, National Security Council, and Secretary of Defense and senior representative of the U.S. Air Force with allies and coalition partners around the world. General Goldfein is a Senior Fellow at Johns Hopkins Applied Research Laboratory, Senior Mentor for new general and flag officers at the National Defense University and on the Board of the Air Force Association.

General Goldfein added: “I’m pleased to be advising the Blackstone team. This is a critical time for investment in technology across a wide range of industries and I look forward to working with Blackstone and its portfolio companies on their investments around the world.”

In addition to advising the firm’s strategic and investments decisions, General Goldfein will support Blackstone’s commitment to advancing the employment and professional development of the veterans and military families within our firm, across our portfolio and through our nonprofit partnerships. Through the Blackstone Veterans Initiative, the firm and our portfolio companies have hired more than 80,000 veterans and their spouses since 2013, with a goal of reaching 100,000 by 2022.

