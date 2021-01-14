 

Blackstone Announces Appointment of General (ret) David L. Goldfein, Former Chief of Staff of the United States Air Force, as Senior Advisor

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.01.2021, 15:00  |  22   |   |   

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) today announced the appointment of retired four star General David L. Goldfein, the 21st Chief of Staff of the United States Air Force, as a Senior Advisor. General Goldfein will bring his deep experience in strategy, management, and leadership to advise across the firm’s businesses and portfolio companies.

Wayne Berman, Global Head of Government Affairs at Blackstone, said: “Dave exemplifies the global perspective and strategic thinking that are a core part of Blackstone’s culture. We look forward to benefitting from his judgement and experience across our firm, portfolio companies and partners around the world as a Senior Advisor.”

General Goldfein retired from the U.S. Air Force in October 2020 after a distinguished 37-year career, culminating as the country’s highest-ranking air force officer. As Chief of Staff, General Goldfein was responsible for over 693,000 men and women serving around the world, managing an annual operating budget of over $168 billion and the readiness of all U.S. air and space power. Over the course of his career, General Goldfein held a wide range of command, operational and joint staff assignments, including Director of the Joint Staff for the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the Air Component Commander for U.S. Central Command.

As a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Goldfein served as a senior military adviser to the President, National Security Council, and Secretary of Defense and senior representative of the U.S. Air Force with allies and coalition partners around the world. General Goldfein is a Senior Fellow at Johns Hopkins Applied Research Laboratory, Senior Mentor for new general and flag officers at the National Defense University and on the Board of the Air Force Association.

General Goldfein added: “I’m pleased to be advising the Blackstone team. This is a critical time for investment in technology across a wide range of industries and I look forward to working with Blackstone and its portfolio companies on their investments around the world.”

In addition to advising the firm’s strategic and investments decisions, General Goldfein will support Blackstone’s commitment to advancing the employment and professional development of the veterans and military families within our firm, across our portfolio and through our nonprofit partnerships. Through the Blackstone Veterans Initiative, the firm and our portfolio companies have hired more than 80,000 veterans and their spouses since 2013, with a goal of reaching 100,000 by 2022.

About Blackstone

Blackstone is one of the world’s leading investment firms. We seek to create positive economic impact and long-term value for our investors, the companies we invest in, and the communities in which we work. We do this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. Our $584 billion in assets under management include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, life sciences, growth equity, opportunistic, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com. Follow Blackstone on Twitter @Blackstone.

The Blackstone Group Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Blackstone Announces Appointment of General (ret) David L. Goldfein, Former Chief of Staff of the United States Air Force, as Senior Advisor Blackstone (NYSE:BX) today announced the appointment of retired four star General David L. Goldfein, the 21st Chief of Staff of the United States Air Force, as a Senior Advisor. General Goldfein will bring his deep experience in strategy, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
NantKwest, ImmunityBio Announce Positive Interim Data on Survival Rates in Metastatic Pancreatic ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Applied DNA Announces Closing of $15 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under ...
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release
Availability of a Prospectus Relating to Certain Issuances Provided for by the Draft Safeguard Plan ...
China National Medical Products Administration Approves Tislelizumab in Combination with ...
Vontier Announces Pricing of Secondary Equity Offering of Remaining Shares of Common Stock Held by ...
BlackRock Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
Organigram Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
CES 2021: Intel Announces Four New Processor Families
SRPT EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. – ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.01.21
Blackstone Announces Appointment of Frank Slootman, Chairman and CEO of Snowflake, as Senior Advisor
12.01.21
Blackstone Private Credit Fund Breaks Escrow with Net Proceeds of $814 Million
11.01.21
Blackstone Hires Joe Dowling as Global Co-Head of Blackstone Alternative Asset Management (BAAM)
04.01.21
Byron Wien and Joe Zidle Announce the Ten Surprises of 2021
22.12.20
Blackstone to Invest in Liftoff to Help Fuel Future Growth
18.12.20
Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Completes Acquisition of Simply Self Storage for Approximately $1.2 Billion
17.12.20
Blackstone Announces Significant Minority Investment in ISN, Global Leader in Third-party Contractor and Supplier Management Software, Valuing the Company at Over $2 Billion

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
15.03.20
170
Blackstone Group - erfolgreicher Finanzinvestor