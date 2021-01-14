Ceapro Inc. to Present at NobleCon17

Live video webcast with President and CEO, Gilles Gagnon on Wednesday, January 20th at 11:15 AM ET

EDMONTON, Alberta, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceapro Inc. (TSX-V: CZO; OTCQX: CRPOF) (“Ceapro” or the “Company”), a growth-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of active ingredients for healthcare and cosmetic industries, announced today that Gilles Gagnon, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ceapro will present at NobleCon17 - Noble Capital Markets’ Seventeenth Annual Investor Conference on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 11:15 AM ET.

