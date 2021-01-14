 

Ceapro Inc. to Present at NobleCon17

Live video webcast with President and CEO, Gilles Gagnon on Wednesday, January 20th at 11:15 AM ET

EDMONTON, Alberta, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceapro Inc. (TSX-V: CZO; OTCQX: CRPOF) (“Ceapro” or the “Company”), a growth-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of active ingredients for healthcare and cosmetic industries, announced today that Gilles Gagnon, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ceapro will present at NobleCon17 - Noble Capital Markets’ Seventeenth Annual Investor Conference on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 11:15 AM ET. 

A high-definition, video webcast will be available at the time of the Company’s presentation for those registered to attend the event. The conference is virtual, with no cost, obligation or restrictions to attend: www.noblecon17.com.

A webcast replay will be available approximately 24 hours following the presentation on the IR Calendar page of the Investors section of the Company's website (www.ceapro.com), and as part of a complete catalog of presentations to be rebroadcast on Channelchek, www.channelchek.com, next month.

About Ceapro Inc.

Ceapro Inc. is a Canadian biotechnology company involved in the development of proprietary extraction technology and the application of this technology to the production of extracts and “active ingredients” from oats and other renewable plant resources. Ceapro adds further value to its extracts by supporting their use in cosmeceutical, nutraceutical, and therapeutics products for humans and animals. The Company has a broad range of expertise in natural product chemistry, microbiology, biochemistry, immunology and process engineering. These skills merge in the fields of active ingredients, biopharmaceuticals and drug-delivery solutions. For more information on Ceapro, please visit the Company’s website at www.ceapro.com.

For more information contact:

Jenene Thomas
JTC Team, LLC
Investor Relations and Corporate Communications Advisor
T (US): +1 (833) 475-8247
E: czo@jtcir.com

Issuer:

Gilles R. Gagnon, M.Sc., MBA
President & CEO
T: 780-421-4555

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release


