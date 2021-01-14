VR finalizes plans for winter RC drill program to start testing the numerous silver-copper and gold targets at its Reveille Property in Nevada

The Context VR has been working on Reveille continuously since June of last year, with field work wrapping up in the third week of December. Integrated targets are now delineated on the western side of the district-scale property for both silver-copper CRD mineralization, and for gold related to late, Carlin-style fluids. Both target types were summarized in the previous news release dated December 21, 2020 .

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VR Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: VRR, FSE: 5VR; OTCBB: VRRCF), the “ Company ,” or “ VR ,” is pleased to announce that planning is underway to commence with Phase I of a two-stage reverse circulation (RC) drill program planned for 2021 on its Reveille silver-copper CRD property in Nevada.

The Plan

VR is planning a two-stage RC drill program to test the array of targets at Reveille to a depth of roughly 300 metres (Figure 1). Property-scale vectors towards the area shown in Figure 1 are based on structural mapping, statistical analyses of single element and element ratio data from rock and soil geochemistry completed in 2020; the specific drill hole locations in Figure 1 are based on recently completed 3D inversion models of magnetic and EM data.

The plan is to complete the northern 4 to 6 drill holes shown on Figure 1 next month, in February, for a total of around 1,500 metres. The targets are based on clearly defined anomalies in magnetic, EM and gravity data which are in-hand, as illustrated in the 3D inversion block model of resistivity data shown in Figure 2.

VR has confirmed a Nevada-based drilling company with expertise in the region for this work. A site visit is complete. The company has proven both its ability and its integrity to VR during previous drill programs on other properties. The targets at Reveille are conducive to cost-effective drilling because they are on the western flank of the range where: elevation is low; topography is subdued, and; there is direct access from well-traveled existing roads.

The Strategy

Turn-around time for geochemical data is currently slow across the industry. As such, VR will use the lag time between the completion of Phase I drilling and receiving final geochemical data to complete an IP geophysical survey over the entire western flank of the property (Figure 1). State-of-the-art 3D DCIP technology of Dias Geophysical Ltd. will be utilized, based on proven results from the Company’s Amsel gold property located to the northwest.