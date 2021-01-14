DSGT completes Corporate Milestones and Begins Accepting Orders on the Skywell ET5 SUV and Rumble Motors Rover Electric Bike

SURREY, British Columbia, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG Global, Inc. (OTCQB: DSGT) (“DSGT” or the “Company”) and its subsidiary Imperium Motors’ gives corporate update and announces significant milestones.



Today the company will begin accepting pre-orders for the highly anticipated Skywell ET5 SUV. The vehicle will initially be available in two levels, the LV2 High Level Package with an estimated 323 miles per charge and the LV0 Deluxe Level package with an estimated 251 miles per charge using the NEDC (New European Driving Cycle) standard. Base MSRP pricing has been determined to be USD$39,940 for the ET4 LV2 and USD$29,990 for the LV0 model equipped especially for the US and North American markets. These prices are before the Federal Tax Credit program available for Electric Vehicles of USD$7,500 and any State or local incentives that may also be available in some markets. "These vehicles are very well equipped, have great range and are extremely well designed for the North American and world markets." said Rick Curtis, President of Imperium Motor Corp. He further stated, "Once the vehicle has achieved NHTSA certification and FMVSS compliance it will become available to the market."