 

DSGT completes Corporate Milestones and Begins Accepting Orders on the Skywell ET5 SUV and Rumble Motors Rover Electric Bike

SURREY, British Columbia, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG Global, Inc. (OTCQB: DSGT) (“DSGT” or the “Company”) and its subsidiary Imperium Motors’ gives corporate update and announces significant milestones.

Today the company will begin accepting pre-orders for the highly anticipated Skywell ET5 SUV. The vehicle will initially be available in two levels, the LV2 High Level Package with an estimated 323 miles per charge and the LV0 Deluxe Level package with an estimated 251 miles per charge using the NEDC (New European Driving Cycle) standard. Base MSRP pricing has been determined to be USD$39,940 for the ET4 LV2 and USD$29,990 for the LV0 model equipped especially for the US and North American markets. These prices are before the Federal Tax Credit program available for Electric Vehicles of USD$7,500 and any State or local incentives that may also be available in some markets. "These vehicles are very well equipped, have great range and are extremely well designed for the North American and world markets." said Rick Curtis, President of Imperium Motor Corp. He further stated, "Once the vehicle has achieved NHTSA certification and FMVSS compliance it will become available to the market." 

To pre-order please visit https://www.imperiummotorcompany.com/reserve-your-et5/ for more information. Within a few weeks, those on the pre-order list will be required to make a deposit of USD$100 fully refundable and limited to the first 100,000 orders to hold their position.

Rumble Motors Rover Electric Bike have been praised by users from all over the world and are currently being featured on HBO’s hit show “Westworld”. The Rumble Motor bikes readies for the launch and delivery of these vehicles.

DSGT recently raised $1.5 million as orders continue to accelerate for Electric Vehicles and the Company pushes to bring the SUV, truck, buses, automobiles, and E-Bikes to market. Under the terms of the agreement, signed on December 23, 2020, GHS purchased 1500 Series F Preferred shares, capable of being exchanged into 1,500,000 shares in six months. GHS also underlying warrants which could bring the potential value of the funding up to $3.0 Million. The company has the option to buy back any outstanding share of the Series F Preferred for six months from the date of issuance.

