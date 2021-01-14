 

Urbanimmersive Announces Its 2020 Audited Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.01.2021, 15:00  |  22   |   |   

SAINT-HUBERT, Quebec, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbanimmersive Inc. (“Urbanimmersive,” the “Company” or “UI”) (TSX VENTURE: UI) (OTCQB: UBMRF) today announced select audited consolidated financial results and presents business highlights for the fourth quarter and year ended September 30, 2020. The consolidated financial statements and related management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) can be viewed on SEDAR at https://www.sedar.com/.

Highlights

  • In February 2020, the Company completed the acquisition of Immersolution, a reseller of 3D photography equipment;
  • For 2020, the Company generated a gross merchant volume (‘GMV’) of $ 9,776k compared to $9 463k in 2019, a 3% increase;
  • For 2020, the Company generated revenues of $4,594k compared to $4,454k for 2019, a year-over-year increase of $140k or 3.1%. While adjusting for comparison purposes 2019 revenues to reflect the change in billing method for Urbanimmersive in March 2019, 2019 adjusted revenues total $3,569k, an annual increase of $1,025k or 28.7%;
  • For 2020, the Company generated a gross margin (before amortization) of $3,146k (68.5%) compared to $3,378k (75.8%) for 2019, a decrease of $232k (-6.9%) or 7.3 points;
  • For 2020, EBITDA totaled $1,050k compared to $713k for 2019, an improvement of $337k;
  • For 2020, operating activities generated cash flows of $989k compared to $464k for 2019, an improvement of $525k;
  • As of September 30, 2020, cash totaled $885k with unused lines of credit of $274k for liquidities totaling $1,159k and working capital totaling +$602k (excluding short-term portion of the long-term debt and non-cash items payable in shares);
  • In 2020, the Company launched many new innovative products, including its 3D Pocket Website (February), its immersive 3D tours and floor plans services (September) and its automatic photo edition (HDR) services.
  • In November 2020, the Company opened a new subsidiary in Mexico and also signed a distribution agreement for the territories of Indonesia and Australia;
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Urbanimmersive Announces Its 2020 Audited Financial Results SAINT-HUBERT, Quebec, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Urbanimmersive Inc. (“Urbanimmersive,” the “Company” or “UI”) (TSX VENTURE: UI) (OTCQB: UBMRF) today announced select audited consolidated financial results and presents business highlights …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Barrick Achieves 2020 Production Targets
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Victory Square Technologies to Implement Normal Course Issuer Bid Share Buy-Back Program in 2021
Bitfarms Announces Closing of Second CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional ...(1) 
AMD to Report Fourth Quarter & Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
CORRECTION -- INTRUSION Successfully Completes Beta Testing of its Newest Cybersecurity Solution, ...
Nano Dimension Prices $332.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Inaugural Drilling Program Set to Launch at Hawkins; High-Grade Trench Results Reported Up to 9.6 ...
Bionano Genomics Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Listing Requirement
Allied Universal Offer: Employee Representatives’ Opinion
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.01.21
Urbanimmersive Brings 3D Tours Social With UiMeet3D
04.01.21
Urbanimmersive Announced Payment of Convertible Debenture Interests in Shares
16.12.20
Urbanimmersive Commences Cross-Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market