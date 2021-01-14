Urbanimmersive Announces Its 2020 Audited Financial Results

SAINT-HUBERT, Quebec, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbanimmersive Inc. (“Urbanimmersive,” the “Company” or “UI”) (TSX VENTURE: UI) (OTCQB: UBMRF) today announced select audited consolidated financial results and presents business highlights for the fourth quarter and year ended September 30, 2020. The consolidated financial statements and related management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) can be viewed on SEDAR at https://www.sedar.com/.



Highlights