Urbanimmersive Announces Its 2020 Audited Financial Results
SAINT-HUBERT, Quebec, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbanimmersive Inc. (“Urbanimmersive,” the “Company” or “UI”) (TSX VENTURE: UI) (OTCQB: UBMRF) today announced select audited consolidated
financial results and presents business highlights for the fourth quarter and year ended September 30, 2020. The consolidated financial statements and related management’s discussion and analysis
(“MD&A”) can be viewed on SEDAR at https://www.sedar.com/.
Highlights
- In February 2020, the Company completed the acquisition of Immersolution, a reseller of 3D photography equipment;
- For 2020, the Company generated a gross merchant volume (‘GMV’) of $ 9,776k compared to $9 463k in 2019, a 3% increase;
- For 2020, the Company generated revenues of $4,594k compared to $4,454k for 2019, a year-over-year increase of $140k or 3.1%. While adjusting for comparison purposes 2019 revenues to reflect the change in billing method for Urbanimmersive in March 2019, 2019 adjusted revenues total $3,569k, an annual increase of $1,025k or 28.7%;
- For 2020, the Company generated a gross margin (before amortization) of $3,146k (68.5%) compared to $3,378k (75.8%) for 2019, a decrease of $232k (-6.9%) or 7.3 points;
- For 2020, EBITDA totaled $1,050k compared to $713k for 2019, an improvement of $337k;
- For 2020, operating activities generated cash flows of $989k compared to $464k for 2019, an improvement of $525k;
- As of September 30, 2020, cash totaled $885k with unused lines of credit of $274k for liquidities totaling $1,159k and working capital totaling +$602k (excluding short-term portion of the long-term debt and non-cash items payable in shares);
- In 2020, the Company launched many new innovative products, including its 3D Pocket Website (February), its immersive 3D tours and floor plans services (September) and its automatic photo edition (HDR) services.
- In November 2020, the Company opened a new subsidiary in Mexico and also signed a distribution agreement for the territories of Indonesia and Australia;
- In November 2020, the Corporation issued 11.4M shares as a result of the conversion of convertible debentures of a nominal value of $1.425M at a conversion price of
$0.125;
