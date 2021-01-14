Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. Selected by Silicon Ranch to Construct 100 MW Solar Project in Georgia

Efforts Underway to Hire and Train Local Team Members

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) (“IEA” or the “Company”), a leading infrastructure construction company with renewable energy and specialty civil expertise, today announced that the Company has been awarded a 100-megawatt (MW AC ) solar contract to construct the Lumpkin Solar Farm in Stewart County, Georgia. Silicon Ranch Corporation, based in Nashville, Tennessee and one of the nation’s largest independent solar power producers, awarded the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract to IEA Constructors, a subsidiary of IEA that manages utility-scale energy and heavy civil infrastructure projects.



Silicon Ranch is funding the installation of the Lumpkin Solar Farm and will own and operate the solar array for the long-term, a disciplined approach the company takes with every project it develops. Construction of the solar photovoltaic (PV) generation facility is scheduled to begin immediately and is expected to be completed in late 2021. IEA’s scope of work includes the installation of owner furnished modules and full balance of system EPC construction, including all of the civil, mechanical and electrical work. More than 300,000 First Solar Series 6 modules will be installed across the 850-acre site in rural southwest Georgia.