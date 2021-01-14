Workday Launches COVID-19 Vaccine Management Solution to Enable Organizations to Protect and Support Their Workforce

New Solution Delivers Insight and Resources to Help Foster Healthier Workforces and Safer Workplaces

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources , today announced a vaccine management solution that provides leaders with the insights needed to help ensure the health and safety of remote and on-site workers. As the core HR system for some of the world's largest organizations, Workday offers a unique ability to combine real-time HR data with immunization information, providing customers with the knowledge needed to successfully navigate through the challenges of COVID-19.



With a customer community representing more than 45 million workers, Workday is supporting global organizations as they manage their people and finances throughout the pandemic. The vaccine management solution expands on the Workday Return to Workplace offering and helps enable organizations to securely access worker immunization insight, plan return to workplace scenarios, support worker well-being, and establish new operating models to adapt as vaccines become available. In addition, Workday offers customers configurability to control and securely manage the data and protect their employees’ privacy.

Helping to Create a Healthier Workforce and Providing a Safer Workplace

The new Workday vaccine management solution provides global HR and business leaders with the speed, flexibility, and security to manage vaccine-related initiatives, specifically enabling customers to: