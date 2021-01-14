 

Telos Announces Supply Chain Risk Management Offering

New Xacta offering will help organizations navigate critical cybersecurity supply chain risks.

ASHBURN, Va., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS), a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, today announced the release of its supply chain risk management (SCRM) offering for Xacta.

The Xacta SCRM offering will help organizations understand the security risks and compliance gaps within their supply chain, allow them to prioritize and manage remediation efforts, verify due-care via a robust body of evidence and automated reporting, and continuously manage supply chain risk over time.

“Supply chain risk management is a critical function for any organization, which has been underlined by the recent SolarWinds breach,” said John B. Wood, CEO and chairman, Telos. “As a leader in the security risk management and compliance space, we are committed to helping organizations manage critical cybersecurity risks associated with the supply chain. A properly managed supply chain is not only essential to an organization’s security posture, but also crucial to the security of our nation.”

The Xacta SCRM offering will help organizations assess and manage risk against internationally recognized supply chain standards like the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) SP 800-171 and SP 800-161, and frameworks like the NIST Cybersecurity Framework (CSF). These security requirements and controls are embedded within Xacta, allowing organizations to quickly stand up a SCRM program. The workflow-based Xacta software empowers various users and roles to collaborate on SCRM projects.

More information about the Xacta SCRM offering can be found at: www.telos.com/offerings/xacta-supply-chain-risk-management/

About Telos Corporation
Telos Corporation empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions to ensure that personnel can work and collaborate securely and productively. The company serves military, intelligence and civilian agencies of the federal government, allied nations and commercial organizations around the world. 

Disclaimer

