 

Canasil Outlines Potential for Significant High-Grade Mineralized System at the Nora Silver-Gold Project in Durango State, Mexico

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.01.2021, 15:00  |  63   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canasil Resources Inc. (TSX-V: CLZ, DB Frankfurt: 3CC, “Canasil” or the “Company”) announces results from a review of the recently completed drill program and prior geochemical soil sampling at the Nora silver-gold project in north-central Durango State, Mexico. The high-grade gold and silver values returned from the drill program, particularly drill holes NRC-20-04 and NRC-20-06, are extremely encouraging and exceed expectations from a first drill program at the Nora project. The results from the six drill holes completed along 500 metres of the 3-kilometre traced strike of the Candy vein represent a significant discovery and warrant a larger Phase 2 follow up drill program. In addition the review of over 1,200 surface soil samples in the central zone of the project covering an area of 3 Km by 2Km highlight multiple coincident geochemical anomalies, both for silver, gold, copper, zinc and lead, as well as pathfinder minerals including arsenic, antimony, bismuth, cadmium, molybdenum and mercury. These results point to a strong mineralizing environment with multiple exploration targets and the potential for hosting a significant high-grade and disseminated silver-gold-copper-zinc-lead mineralized system.

Drill hole NRC-20-06 returned the highest gold and silver values from the six drill holes on the Candy vein, and included the following three intercepts with consistently very high gold and silver values within a core interval of 16.65 metres separated by 9.50 m and 3.71 m respectively (reported on December 09, 2020):

  • 1.65 metres (m), true width (TW) 1.49 m, with 11.86 g/t Au and 378 g/t Ag for 1,238 g/t AgEq*, including 1.00 m (TW 0.91 m) with 2,033 g/t Ag Eq and 0.50 m (TW 0.45 m ) with 3,671 g/t Ag Eq – (Candy vein)
  • 2.65 m (TW 2.40 m) averaging 4.78 g/t Au and 351 g/t Ag for 698 g/t AgEq*, including 1.15 m (1.04 m TW) with 1,101 g/t AgEq* and 0.50 m (TW 0.45 m) with 1,692 g/t AgEq* - (Candy hanging wall vein)
  • 0.29 m (TW 0.26 m) carrying 26.1 g/t gold and 284 g/t silver for 2,176 g/t AgEq* - (Candy footwall vein)

Systematic grid soil sampling, including over 1,200 soil samples taken at 50-metre intervals along 2-Km east-west grid lines with 100-metre north-south spacing over a 3-Km extent covering the central zone of the project area, returned widespread silver, gold, copper, zinc and lead geochemical anomalies coincident with pathfinder mineral anomalies. Of particular note is the generally elevated gold geochemical signature over the entire project area, and the large areas of silver geochemical anomalies observed throughout the project area. The gold and silver anomalies are particularly strong over the 3-Km strike extent of the Candy vein on the western side of the project area, as well as surrounding and south of the Nora vein to the north-east of the project area. A particularly strong silver and gold anomaly extends for 1.5 Km southwest from the location of the above high grade drill intercepts on the Candy vein. The following targets are identified as high priority targets for future exploration, as shown on the silver and gold geochemical anomaly maps below and full set of geochemical maps posted on the Company’s website at Overview | Canasil Resources Inc.

Seite 1 von 4
Canasil Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Canasil Outlines Potential for Significant High-Grade Mineralized System at the Nora Silver-Gold Project in Durango State, Mexico VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Canasil Resources Inc. (TSX-V: CLZ, DB Frankfurt: 3CC, “Canasil” or the “Company”) announces results from a review of the recently completed drill program and prior geochemical soil …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Barrick Achieves 2020 Production Targets
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Victory Square Technologies to Implement Normal Course Issuer Bid Share Buy-Back Program in 2021
Bitfarms Announces Closing of Second CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional ...(1) 
AMD to Report Fourth Quarter & Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
CORRECTION -- INTRUSION Successfully Completes Beta Testing of its Newest Cybersecurity Solution, ...
Nano Dimension Prices $332.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Inaugural Drilling Program Set to Launch at Hawkins; High-Grade Trench Results Reported Up to 9.6 ...
Bionano Genomics Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Listing Requirement
Allied Universal Offer: Employee Representatives’ Opinion
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
Canasil nimmt Bohrungen im Silber-Gold-Projekt La Esperanza in den mexikanischen Bundesstaaten Durango und Zacatecas wieder auf
12.01.21
Canasil Resumes Drilling at the La Esperanza Silver-Gold Project in Durango and Zacatecas States, Mexico
15.12.20
Canasil gibt Start des Bohrprogramms bekannt, das zur Erweiterung der mit Silber-Gold mineralisierten Zone auf dem Projekt La Esperanza in den mexikanischen Bundesstaaten Durango und Zacatecas geplant ist

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
20.07.20
211
gibts nen GOLDEN SUMMER mit kanad. CANASIL (CLZ)