 

Sofa King Medicinal Wellness Continues Exceptional Growth

Colorado Cannabis Business Reports Strong Sales Revenues in Q4 2020

DENVER, CO, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. (OTC: PHCG), a publicly traded holding company focused on emerging and high-growth industries, is pleased to announce that its Colorado cannabis business, Sofa King Medicinal Wellness Products, LLC (“SKM”), reported strong sales through the end of 2020, with Q4 revenues exceeding $430,000.

The continued strong revenue figures are largely attributable to growth in SKM’s retail sales at SKM’s recently opened dispensary location in Dumont-Downieville, Colorado. The dispensary enjoyed record sales and a record number of transactions in the fourth quarter of 2020 while SKM’s wholesale product sales surpassed $260,000.

“It’s very encouraging to witness SKM’s growth and success as it continues to exceed our expectations,” stated Matthew Gregarek, CEO, Pure Harvest Corporate Group. “We believe that this trend will continue into 2021 and expect that this new year will be extremely positive for Pure Harvest’s cannabis operations in Colorado.”

“SKM has been growing rapidly since its acquisition by Pure Harvest in August and we hope to continue this trend in 2021,” stated Neale Gibbons, CEO of Pure Harvest Colorado. “The State of Colorado is an exceptional legal cannabis market, and we are thrilled to be growing in tandem with the state industry. We are excited to set the stage for continued expansion here in Colorado and to continue building the blueprint for additional growth on a national level.”

About Pure Harvest Corporate Group

The Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. (OTCQB: PHCG) is a publicly traded holding company focused on emerging and high-growth industries. The PHCG team is committed to formulating, manufacturing, and distributing high-quality cannabis and hemp derived cannabinoid consumer products in markets where it is legal to do so. The Company has developed numerous retail brands and product lines that are currently available for purchase in select markets. Pure Harvest intends to grow its cannabis, hemp derived cannabinoids and Test Kitchen operations and expand globally as the laws regarding cannabis are reviewed and rewritten to repeal their prohibition.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933, are subject to Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbors created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Future events and results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations & Financial Media

Integrity Media Inc.
team@integritymedia.com
Toll Free: (888) 216-3595
www.IntegrityMedia.com


