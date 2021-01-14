Marlin Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Call and Webcast

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ: MRLN) (“Marlin” or the “Company”), a nationwide provider of capital solutions to small businesses, will issue its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 after market-close on Thursday, January 28, 2021. The Company will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss results the following day on Friday, January 29, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The details for the conference call can be found below.



