 

Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project

  • The National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE) launched the 5G Cybersecurity Project to identify 5G use case scenarios and to demonstrate how 5G architecture components can provide security capabilities 
  • Nokia is the main 5G solutions provider to collaborate with National Institute for Standards and Technology (NIST), NCCoE

          

14 January 2021

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced it has been selected as a technology provider and collaborator by the National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE) 5G Cybersecurity Project. Nokia will work with NCCoE and other key vendors, including members from government and industry to ensure the transition from 4G to 5G networks is secure.   

Nokia was selected by NCCoE to participate in the project due to its global success in 5G networks – including hardware and software, and mobile network security and 5G RAN expertise – to help refine a reference design and build use cases on standards-based solutions.

The 5G Cybersecurity Project will identify a number of 5G use cases and demonstrate how the components of the 5G architecture can provide security capabilities to mitigate identified risks and meet industry sectors’ compliance requirements. The scope of this project is to leverage the 5G standardized security features which are defined in 3GPP standards to provide enhanced cybersecurity capabilities built into network equipment and end user devices.

Kevin Stine, Chief of the Applied Cybersecurity Division at NIST, said: “5G will touch every aspect of our lives and security must be integrated up front rather than an add-on element of 5G networks. We’re looking forward to working with our project collaborators such as Nokia to show 5G’s advanced standards based security features as well an architecture that leverages foundational security capabilities available in cloud technologies.”

Raghav Sahgal, President, Cloud and Network Services at Nokia, said: “Previous cellular technology generations have been industry-led whereas 5G development must evolve in collaboration with governments to ensure availability and access of secure trusted networks. The 5G Cybersecurity Project fills this role with a cross-section of government and industry collaborators on board. At Nokia, we embed security into every solution that we ship, and we are committed to enabling the secure shift to the cloud by working with government agencies and the industry to advance cybersecurity for 5G use cases that leverage both open and commercial components.”

Nokia solutions that will be deployed for this project include industry-leading software, 5G RAN and core solutions, and IP-Backhaul, as well as innovations from Nokia Bell Labs.

Resources:
      ·Press Release: NCCoE Announces Technology Collaborators for the 5G Cybersecurity Project

About Nokia
We create the critical networks and technologies to bring together the world’s intelligence, across businesses, cities, supply chains and societies.

With our commitment to innovation and technology leadership, driven by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, we deliver networks at the limits of science across mobile, infrastructure, cloud, and enabling technologies.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities we need for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

For our latest updates, please visit us online www.nokia.com and follow us on Twitter @nokia and @NokiaNAM.

About NIST NCCoE
The NCCoE, a part of NIST, is a collaborative hub where industry organizations, government agencies, and academic institutions work together to address businesses’ most pressing cybersecurity issues. This public-private partnership enables creation of practical cybersecurity solutions for specific industries, as well as for broad, cross-sector technology challenges. Through consortia under CRADAs, including technology partners—from Fortune 50 market leaders to smaller companies specializing in information technology and operational technology security—the NCCoE applies standards and recommended practices to develop modular, easily adaptable example cybersecurity solutions by using commercially available technology. The NCCoE documents these example solutions in the NIST Special Publication 1800 series, which maps capabilities to the NIST Cybersecurity Framework and details the steps needed for another entity to re-create the example solution. The NCCoE was established in 2012 by NIST in partnership with the State of Maryland and Montgomery County, Maryland. Information is available at https://www.nccoe.nist.gov

Media Inquiries:
Nokia
Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com


