Eco Innovation Adds Polymath Inventor Demitri J. Hopkins to Advisory Board

“Demitri is a prolific inventor with extraordinary aptitude for math, physics and chemistry. He enjoys the challenge of solving complex problems in many different industries, and we are thrilled to have him in the fold at Eco Innovation Group,” commented Julia Otey-Raudes, Chair and CEO of Eco Innovation Group. “He is already proving to be an asset to the Company, adding to the value proposition we offer our stakeholders, given his breadth of knowledge, his many talents, and his passion for our overarching mission of providing green energy to address worldwide issues.”

VAN NUYS, Calif., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eco Innovation Group, Inc. ("ECOX" or the "Company") (OTC:ECOX), an innovative company aggregating investments in new technologies that promote environmental and social well-being, and the advancement of green energy solutions, is excited to announce the addition of Demitri J. Hopkins to the Company’s Advisory Board.

Hopkins is perhaps best known for building a prototype nuclear fusion reactor in his basement at age 17 and subsequently being honored by President Barack Obama. His inventions are informed by mathematical modeling, to support the feasibility and features of the products and methods he invents.

Hopkins continues to be passionate about preserving our environment and developing alternative energy and biomaterial solutions to address the critical environmental challenges we are facing.

“Demitri will not only contribute tremendous value by virtue of his own ideas, but he will also be key in helping us evaluate new technologies, acquisitions and solutions for feasibility,” added Otey-Raudes.

For more information, visit our new corporate website at www.ecoig.com.

About Eco Innovation Group

Eco Innovation Group was founded by Inventors and Business Professionals to help nurture and catalyze the most innovative and impactful products and services, and to deliver those innovations to the world, improving the quality of life in our communities and the world around us, while delivering value to our shareholders. At ECOX, we are dedicated to developing and commercializing successful products. But we will never lose sight of the fact that we exist, first and foremost, to help people and improve life on the planet we all share. We take our Social Responsibility Contract seriously in all our endeavors. It is not only what we do. It is who we are. For more information, visit www.ecoig.com.

