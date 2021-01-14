 

va-Q-tec AG ​​​​​​​va-Q-tec's thermal containers and boxes play an increasingly important role in CoVid-19 vaccine distribution both in Germany and abroad

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
14.01.2021, 15:15  |  55   |   |   


DGAP-Media / 14.01.2021 / 15:15

va-Q-tec's thermal containers and boxes play an increasingly important role in CoVid-19 vaccine distribution both in Germany and abroad

  • Final contract for many 1,000 pallet shipments per year in va-Q-tec transport containers has now been concluded with one of the largest vaccine manufacturers.
  • va-Q-tec has agreed partnerships for national, temperature-controlled distribution in Germany with various logistics service providers.
  • The German company's high-tech solutions are also used in Spain or in international troop supply for the US military.
  • va-Q-tec has massively expanded the production of its fully autonomous passive high-tech pallet containers, so that now more than 10,000 units can be manufactured for sale and rental per year.
  • The expansion of the global service network is also being driven forward on an ongoing basis.


Würzburg, 14 January 2021. va-Q-tec, pioneer of highly efficient products and solutions in the area of high-tech thermal insulation and temperature-controlled (TempChain) logistics, is now active in well over 100 projects in different scales for the distribution of CoVid-19 vaccines. These include both international distribution and "last mile" logistics within Germany.

After va-Q-tec had agreed in principle on the large-volume global distribution of its vaccines with one of the world's largest vaccine manufacturers in a heads of terms agreement in November 2020, the final contract has now been signed for the multi-year provision of high-performance transport containers for several 1,000 pallet deliveries per year. These are handled both in thermal containers, which move within a global rental network, and with the help of a very light and sustainable container variant available for purchase. This also ensures reliable availability in the event of higher global demand, or transport to countries with challenging logistics infrastructures. The production of the containers has started already, and distribution of the vaccine is expected to commence during Q1 2021. Further talks between va-Q-tec and other vaccine manufacturers are being held on an ongoing basis.

Seite 1 von 4
va-Q-tec Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: zu teuer !
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

va-Q-tec AG ​​​​​​​va-Q-tec's thermal containers and boxes play an increasingly important role in CoVid-19 vaccine distribution both in Germany and abroad DGAP-Media / 14.01.2021 / 15:15 va-Q-tec's thermal containers and boxes play an increasingly important role in CoVid-19 vaccine distribution both in Germany and abroad Final contract for many 1,000 pallet shipments per year in va-Q-tec transport …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen 2020, Dividende und Prognose 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: ​​​​​​​SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. begibt Wandelschuldverschreibungen im ...
Gläubiger erhalten 100 Prozent - Insolvenzverfahren der deutschen Petroplus-Gesellschaften ...
CAG International mit 20% intraday Anstieg
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. launches EUR 200 million convertible bonds.
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: preliminary results for 2020, dividend and guidance for 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: cyan AG: Wandelanleihenprogramm im Gesamtvolumen von bis zu EUR 8,4 Millionen beschlossen
DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG: Tele Columbus successfully completes expansion of opti-cal fibre network in Plön ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
STARK Deutschland GmbH: Übernahme der STARK Group durch CVC, STARK GROUP BEGRÜSST CVC ALS NEUEN INVESTOR
DGAP-News: Linde to Build, Own and Operate World's Largest PEM Electrolyzer for Green Hydrogen
Ford Bank GmbH: Sparen mit fairen Zinsen bei Ford Money
DGAP-News: PAION GIBT EXKLUSIVE LIZENZVEREINBARUNG MIT LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL FÜR GIAPREZA(TM) (ANGIOTENSIN ...
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Corporate update
Sensationelle Resultate vom Diamantbohrprogramm 2020 liegen vor.
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft; Bieter: Musai ...
DGAP-DD: PAION AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notierung der Haier Smart Home H-Aktien realisiert globale ...
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
EQS-News: Relief und NeuroRx schließen Patientenrekrutierung der Phase-2b/3-Studie mit RLF-100(TM) zur ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:15 Uhr
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und internationaler CoVid-19-Impfstoff-Distribution
28.12.20
DGAP-Stimmrechte: va-Q-tec AG (deutsch)
28.12.20
DGAP-Stimmrechte: va-Q-tec AG (deutsch)
22.12.20
DGAP-DD: va-Q-tec AG deutsch
22.12.20
DGAP-DD: va-Q-tec AG english
22.12.20
DGAP-Stimmrechte: va-Q-tec AG (deutsch)
22.12.20
DGAP-Stimmrechte: va-Q-tec AG (deutsch)
22.12.20
DGAP-DD: va-Q-tec AG english
22.12.20
DGAP-DD: va-Q-tec AG english
22.12.20
DGAP-DD: va-Q-tec AG deutsch

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
13.01.21
284
zu teuer !
17.11.20
31
Ab Montag werden alle Dämme brechen...