va-Q-tec's thermal containers and boxes play an increasingly important role in CoVid-19 vaccine distribution both in Germany and abroad

Final contract for many 1,000 pallet shipments per year in va-Q-tec transport containers has now been concluded with one of the largest vaccine manufacturers.

va-Q-tec has agreed partnerships for national, temperature-controlled distribution in Germany with various logistics service providers.

The German company's high-tech solutions are also used in Spain or in international troop supply for the US military.

va-Q-tec has massively expanded the production of its fully autonomous passive high-tech pallet containers, so that now more than 10,000 units can be manufactured for sale and rental per year.

The expansion of the global service network is also being driven forward on an ongoing basis.



Würzburg, 14 January 2021. va-Q-tec, pioneer of highly efficient products and solutions in the area of high-tech thermal insulation and temperature-controlled (TempChain) logistics, is now active in well over 100 projects in different scales for the distribution of CoVid-19 vaccines. These include both international distribution and "last mile" logistics within Germany.



After va-Q-tec had agreed in principle on the large-volume global distribution of its vaccines with one of the world's largest vaccine manufacturers in a heads of terms agreement in November 2020, the final contract has now been signed for the multi-year provision of high-performance transport containers for several 1,000 pallet deliveries per year. These are handled both in thermal containers, which move within a global rental network, and with the help of a very light and sustainable container variant available for purchase. This also ensures reliable availability in the event of higher global demand, or transport to countries with challenging logistics infrastructures. The production of the containers has started already, and distribution of the vaccine is expected to commence during Q1 2021. Further talks between va-Q-tec and other vaccine manufacturers are being held on an ongoing basis.