Qumu Leverages “Work from Wherever, Forever” Policy to Attract Key Management Talent

Qumu Corporation (Nasdaq: QUMU), a leading provider of cloud-based Enterprise Video technology for organizations of all sizes, announced that its “Work from Wherever, Forever” transformation is enabling the company to execute aggressive people growth plans, which are aligned with current and future business objectives. Qumu is making strategic investments in sales, marketing, customer success and development talent, including recruiting several new executives to start 2021.

“In December, we announced virtualization of the entire Qumu workforce, eliminating dedicated office space as part of our work transformation initiative,” said TJ Kennedy, CEO of Qumu. “We also began executing on plans to significantly expand our revenue generating team in 2021 across both the Americas and Europe. Executing our strategic roadmap and achieving our aggressive growth plans demand that we have the freedom to quickly bring on world-class talent from a global resource pool. We now have the flexibility to hire the right people, unconstrained by geography or relocation obstacles, and at the same time, facilitate greater employee diversity and inclusion.”