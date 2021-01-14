Qumu Leverages “Work from Wherever, Forever” Policy to Attract Key Management Talent
Qumu Corporation (Nasdaq: QUMU), a leading provider of cloud-based Enterprise Video technology for organizations of all sizes, announced that its “Work from Wherever, Forever” transformation is enabling the company to execute aggressive people growth plans, which are aligned with current and future business objectives. Qumu is making strategic investments in sales, marketing, customer success and development talent, including recruiting several new executives to start 2021.
“In December, we announced virtualization of the entire Qumu workforce, eliminating dedicated office space as part of our work transformation initiative,” said TJ Kennedy, CEO of Qumu. “We also began executing on plans to significantly expand our revenue generating team in 2021 across both the Americas and Europe. Executing our strategic roadmap and achieving our aggressive growth plans demand that we have the freedom to quickly bring on world-class talent from a global resource pool. We now have the flexibility to hire the right people, unconstrained by geography or relocation obstacles, and at the same time, facilitate greater employee diversity and inclusion.”
Qumu’s transformation is being driven by recently hired executives, including:
- Alex Kottoor, VP of Strategy
- Erin Bohlin, VP of Integrated Marketing
- Nick Ochoa, VP of Product Marketing
- Rich Russell, VP of Global Strategic Alliances & Channel Partnerships
- Ilse Modene, Director of Customer Success
Each of these executives live in separate locations and bring a diverse set of experiences and leadership skills from enterprise technology organizations to Software as a Service (SaaS) startups located in Silicon Valley and other technology hubs within North America.
“Qumu is creating a culture that is boundaryless,” added Kennedy. “This kind of change requires rethinking what is needed for employee success, including providing the necessary connection points with processes and technologies. This means leveraging best-in-class SaaS tools for collaboration, infrastructure, and operations, such as Qumu’s cloud video platform, which enables our employees to use video in all the ways that we work.”
About Qumu Corporation
Qumu (Nasdaq: QUMU) is the leading provider of a best-in-class platform to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on demand video for the intelligent enterprise. Backed by the most trusted and experienced team in the industry, the Qumu platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.
Learn more about Qumu’s “Work from Wherever, Forever” policy.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210114005592/en/Qumu Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare