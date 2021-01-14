 

Baristas Munchie Magic to Open in Chicago, IL Marking the Fourth State Now Delivering Ice Cream, Snacks, and Hot Food to Customers in The United States

SEATTLE, WA, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Baristas Coffee Company/Munchie Magic (OTC:BCCI) is expanding into Illinois, adding to its more than fifty locations in Washington State, Oregon, and California delivering Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, snacks, and hot foods to customers via delivery partners DoorDash, GrubHub, and Uber Eats. www.baristas.tv  www.munchiemagic.com

The newest of the rapidly expanding Munchie Magic virtual restaurants that delivers ice cream, snacks, and hot foods through its third-party delivery partners services the Northwest Chicago, IL region and surrounding populations.

Barry Henthorn, CEO, stated: "We are incredibly pleased to bring Munchie Magic to the great city of Chicago. Munchie Magic is seeing the fruits of its success in WA begin to spread throughout the country. This is a direct result of our effective marketing metrics and our ability to interact with our partners remotely far more efficiently. We expect that we will continue to expand not only our geographical footprint but in the key foods and beverages that we are able to deliver as well.”

In exchange for the global perpetual exclusive license from ReelTime for the Munchie Magic concept and convenience store derivative Virtual Restaurants, ReelTime receives a per transaction license fee of $.35 in perpetuity in conjunction with the terms of the agreement beginning on Jan. 1st, 2021. In addition, the media buys, integration, technology development, IP, and other cutting edge marketing for the Munchie Magic virtual restaurants are made possible and are being created via digital media/technology frontrunner ReelTime Media (OTC PINK:RLTR) www.reeltime.com . The integration consolidates and analyses data from the delivery partners DoorDash, Uber Eats, and GrubHub along with sales, cost information, and pertinent demographics from Munchie Magic’s Pick up Partners. ReelTime Media’s capabilities are redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new digital media.

About Ben & Jerry's: Ben & Jerry's is an American company that manufactures ice cream, frozen yogurt, and sorbet. It was founded in 1978 in Burlington, Vermont, and sold in 2000 to British-Dutch conglomerate Unilever. Today it operates globally as a fully owned subsidiary of Unilever. Its present-day headquarters is in South Burlington, Vermont, with its main factory in Waterbury, Vermont.

About ReelTime Rentals, Inc. d/b/a ReelTime Media: www.reeltime.com , is a publicly-traded company based in Seattle, WA (OTCPK:RLTR). ReelTime Media provides end to end production capabilities and discount media purchasing that is redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new media. ReelTime is also is in the business of developing, producing, and distributing Virtual Reality Content and technologies. We have an end to end production, editing, and distribution capabilities for internal and external projects. ReelTime currently produces three ongoing series for the Samsung Gear VR platform and distributes them over numerous VR delivery portals including Gear VR, Oculus, Veer VR, HTC Vive, YouTube 360, Facebook, and others. ReelTime Media also publishes the book "It Was Always Me Edward Edwards the Most Prolific Serial Killer of All Time" which has been the subject of a cover story on People Magazine, Rolling Stone, In Touch, and a six-part series on Paramount network, www.itwasalwaysme.com .

About Baristas Coffee Company/ Munchie Magic: Baristas is a publicly traded national Coffee Company that is recognized throughout the US. It is the majority shareholder of Munchie Magic, Inc., which manages the virtual restaurant which delivers Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, Baristas Coffee, and other snack foods via third party delivery partners. Baristas currently produces and sells coffee related products under the Baristas brand. The Baristas White Coffee single-serve cups compatible with the Keurig 2.0 brewing system is the bestselling product in its category. Baristas also markets other coffee-related products. Baristas gained mainstream exposure when it became the subject of "Grounded in Seattle", the reality show special feature which aired on WE tv. It has been featured nationally including during Shark Tank on CNBC with Front Montgomery, CNN, ESPN, Food Network, Cosmopolitan Magazine, Forbes Magazine, Modern Living with Kathy Ireland, Sports Illustrated, NFL Monday and Thursday Night Football with Megs McLean, at NASCAR Races, The Grammys, NBA TV, and other notable media.

