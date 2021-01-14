New Monthly Series Spotlights What 100 Physicians Find to be Critical Needs in Their Battle Against COVID-19

In its first installment of 100 Physicians Find, the Company reports results identifying gaps in the testing toolbox. Oxford Immunotec is sharing the results as a call for the industry to heed the need of physicians who are making critical decisions for the wellbeing of patients every day.

OXFORD, United Kingdom and MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (Nasdaq: OXFD) (the “Company”), a global, high-growth diagnostics company, announces the launch of 100 Physicians Find, a monthly survey that takes the pulse of one hundred medical professionals on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic about their perspectives, experiences and needs in the face of this global health crisis.

The inaugural survey asked physicians across the USA and Europe about whether, when, and how frequently they used four different types of COVID-19 tests: molecular (PCR), lab-based antibody (serology), rapid antigen, and T cell testing. Respondents were also asked about their confidence in test results, their unmet needs in diagnostic testing, and where they thought new types of tests would be useful.

The data show the majority of physicians (82%) trust the molecular (PCR) test used to confirm an active SARS-CoV-2 infection. However, there is much less faith in serology testing, with only 56% of physicians expressing confidence in its accuracy and/or utility in confirming PCR results or identifying patients suspected of having a prior infection. Most respondents (75%) had unanswered diagnostic questions, and more than 60% said alternatives to serology and new tests for assessing immunity, vaccine responses and other patient characteristics would be valuable additions to their toolkit for managing COVID-19.

Dr. Peter Wrighton-Smith, CEO of Oxford Immunotec, said, “We initially set out to assess how our T-SPOT Technology would answer some standing diagnostic questions for clinicians. In the process, we found an eager audience willing to share unfiltered responses. With the first survey developing our understanding of the needs of medical professionals for diagnostic testing in COVID-19, we will be building on these findings to ensure the needs of the frontline medical community are heard as their needs continue to evolve with the epidemic. And, we will be sharing this information with the wider community to give others an opportunity to understand the thoughts of medical professionals in this area.”