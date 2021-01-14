Franklin Templeton Launches Franklin Exponential Data ETF (XDAT) to Harness Data Transformation

“We believe the coronavirus pandemic has driven a long-term, structural acceleration of data transformation, improving the quality of businesses,” said Patrick O’Connor, global head of ETFs for Franklin Templeton. “As data continues to become increasingly important in our economy, the launch of XDAT showcases our continued efforts to remain nimble and adapt to the trends and needs of our clients in an evolving marketplace.”

Franklin Templeton today announced the expansion of its thematic active ETF lineup with the addition of Franklin Exponential Data ETF (XDAT) . XDAT seeks capital appreciation by investing in companies focused on or expected to benefit from the use of large data sets and/or the growth of data, including the creation, collection, cleaning, analyzing, storage, securing, transport, and/or sale of data. This includes, but is not limited to, cloud computing, data analysis, new security techniques, optical fiber, 5G and datacenter and tower infrastructure.

XDAT is listed on the Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc. (CBOE) and will be actively managed by seasoned portfolio managers Matthew Moberg, CPA and Joyce Lin, CFA within Franklin Equity Group. Both are located near Silicon Valley and have a long history of investing in the craft of innovation.

Matt Moberg, senior portfolio manager with Franklin Equity Group, added, “In our view, the rapid adoption of technological solutions during the pandemic is just the beginning. As we come to terms with how to live in a post-pandemic world, data is becoming essential to running a business, and those who manage it well have a competitive advantage, especially in the age of socially distancing.”

Franklin Templeton’s thematic innovation ETFs invest in companies at the forefront of transformational technology. Other thematic ETFs include:

Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF (BUYZ) invests in companies benefitting from or facilitating advancements in emerging areas of the e-commerce space that are enabling more convenient, customized, secure and time-efficient transactions for both consumers and businesses.

Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF (HELX) invests in companies benefitting from or facilitating advancements of new genomic-based research techniques and technologies designed to extend and enhance the quality of human and other life, driven by the advent of cost-effective and rapid gene sequencing.

Franklin Intelligent Machines ETF (IQM) invests in companies benefitting from or facilitating advancements of machine learning technologies in areas like robotics, driverless vehicles and algorithmic data analysis.

Franklin Templeton’s ETF platform is designed to seek better client outcomes through a diverse and innovative product suite offered across asset classes and geographies. Over 90 ETFs are offered globally, providing solutions for a range of market conditions and investment opportunities through active, smart beta and passively managed ETFs. Our ETF platform has approximately $11.8 billion in assets under management globally as of December 31, 2020 and is supported by the strength and resources of one of the world’s largest asset managers. Gather insights on ETF investing by visiting franklintempleton.com/etfs and follow Franklin LibertyShares on Twitter: @libertyshares.