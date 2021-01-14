 

Ameresco to Participate at Upcoming Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.01.2021   

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC), a leading energy efficiency and renewable energy company, today announced that members of its management team will attend the following investor conference:

  • On January 14, 2021, Ameresco’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Doran Hole, will present at the Needham Growth Conference at 10:45 AM ET. Doran will be joined by George Sakellaris, Ameresco’s Chief Executive Officer, and other members of the Ameresco management team to host virtual investor meetings throughout the day.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading independent provider of comprehensive services, energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco’s sustainability services include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction and operation of renewable energy plants. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

Disclaimer

