 

Tecogen Receives Tecochill Order for Massachusetts Cultivation Facility

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.01.2021, 15:40  |  51   |   |   

WALTHAM, MA, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tecogen Inc. (OTCQX: TGEN), a clean energy company providing ultra-efficient and clean on-site power, heating and cooling equipment, is pleased to announce the sale of two 200-ton Tecochill chillers for a new cannabis cultivation facility located in Massachusetts.  The chillers will provide cooling for the facility using inexpensive natural gas, with the free waste heat utilized for dehumidification.  A maintenance contract is expected to be executed once the units are installed later this year and will be serviced out of Tecogen’s Waltham factory service center.  

The Tecochill system is expected to reduce the facility’s cooling costs by almost 50% when compared to traditional electric chillers. In addition to energy cost savings, the Tecochill solution also provides a substantial greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction for the facility, as the efficiency of the Tecochill combined heat and power system is significantly higher than a typical electric utility. Reducing a facility’s carbon footprint is an important consideration for cannabis cultivation owners when considering compliance with state GHG reduction targets. Because the Tecochill system runs on natural gas it does not rely on the electric grid to operate and provides additional resiliency to grid outages by reducing the size of back-up generation systems required to keep the facility operational. This is a particularly important consideration for cultivation facilities producing a high value crop in areas that may be susceptible to weather related power outages. 

“Reducing energy costs is extremely important for cannabis growers in an increasingly competitive market,” noted Stephen Lafaille, Director of Business Development at Tecogen. “The high operating costs for traditional electric chillers is problematic for growers. The Tecochill solution provides long-term savings that far outweigh the low initial capital costs of electric chillers. Our decades of proven Tecochill performance combined with our strong factory service support team with real-time remote monitoring allows us to achieve the expected uptime targets in critical process cooling applications.”

Seite 1 von 2


Tecogen Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tecogen Receives Tecochill Order for Massachusetts Cultivation Facility WALTHAM, MA, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Tecogen Inc. (OTCQX: TGEN), a clean energy company providing ultra-efficient and clean on-site power, heating and cooling equipment, is pleased to announce the sale of two 200-ton …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Barrick Achieves 2020 Production Targets
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Victory Square Technologies to Implement Normal Course Issuer Bid Share Buy-Back Program in 2021
Bitfarms Announces Closing of Second CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional ...(1) 
AMD to Report Fourth Quarter & Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
CORRECTION -- INTRUSION Successfully Completes Beta Testing of its Newest Cybersecurity Solution, ...
Nano Dimension Prices $332.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Inaugural Drilling Program Set to Launch at Hawkins; High-Grade Trench Results Reported Up to 9.6 ...
Bionano Genomics Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Listing Requirement
Allied Universal Offer: Employee Representatives’ Opinion
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board