Tecogen Receives Tecochill Order for Massachusetts Cultivation Facility

WALTHAM, MA, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tecogen Inc. (OTCQX: TGEN), a clean energy company providing ultra-efficient and clean on-site power, heating and cooling equipment, is pleased to announce the sale of two 200-ton Tecochill chillers for a new cannabis cultivation facility located in Massachusetts. The chillers will provide cooling for the facility using inexpensive natural gas, with the free waste heat utilized for dehumidification. A maintenance contract is expected to be executed once the units are installed later this year and will be serviced out of Tecogen’s Waltham factory service center.



The Tecochill system is expected to reduce the facility’s cooling costs by almost 50% when compared to traditional electric chillers. In addition to energy cost savings, the Tecochill solution also provides a substantial greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction for the facility, as the efficiency of the Tecochill combined heat and power system is significantly higher than a typical electric utility. Reducing a facility’s carbon footprint is an important consideration for cannabis cultivation owners when considering compliance with state GHG reduction targets. Because the Tecochill system runs on natural gas it does not rely on the electric grid to operate and provides additional resiliency to grid outages by reducing the size of back-up generation systems required to keep the facility operational. This is a particularly important consideration for cultivation facilities producing a high value crop in areas that may be susceptible to weather related power outages.

“Reducing energy costs is extremely important for cannabis growers in an increasingly competitive market,” noted Stephen Lafaille, Director of Business Development at Tecogen. “The high operating costs for traditional electric chillers is problematic for growers. The Tecochill solution provides long-term savings that far outweigh the low initial capital costs of electric chillers. Our decades of proven Tecochill performance combined with our strong factory service support team with real-time remote monitoring allows us to achieve the expected uptime targets in critical process cooling applications.”