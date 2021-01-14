 

BioSig PURE EP System Featured in the Editorial of EP Lab Digest

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.01.2021, 15:32  |  66   |   |   

Westport, CT, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

  • Leading industry publication calls attention to ongoing challenges in the electrophysiology lab
  • PURE EP System is highlighted as a novel technological solution

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) (“BioSig” or the “Company”), a medical technology company commercializing an innovative signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals, today announced the PURE EP System was featured in the January issue of EP Lab Digest.

The editorial, authored by the Editor-in-Chief Bradley P. Knight, M.D., FACC, FHRS, highlights several challenges in electrophysiology (EP), including loss of essential components of the signal during the filtering process, inadequate signal-to-noise ratio, and saturation of the signals during pacing and defibrillation. According to Dr. Knight, the need for advancements in signal recording are long overdue. Novel techniques to improve EGM signal fidelity in EP labs are imperative for the efficacy of ablation procedures.

Dr. Knight highlights how the PURE EP System addresses these current limitations through its novel hardware architecture and its proprietary signal processing software. He further elaborates on the findings of the recent study titled “A novel cardiac signal processing system for electrophysiology procedures: early insights from the pure ep 2.0 study” recently presented during the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2020. The independent, blinded reviewers have rated 85% of the PURE EP signals as statistically equivalent or better based on the evaluations from 34 pairs of signals. In 35.5% of samples, the reviewers selected PURE EP data because "more signal components were visible." Read the full article here.

“We are committed to solving unmet clinical needs through innovative technological solutions, and we are very pleased with the growing industry recognition of our PURE EP System. We look forward to expanding our physician collaborations in 2021 and reporting on more clinical insights,” commented Kenneth L. Londoner, Chairman, and CEO of BioSig Technologies, Inc.

This is the latest editorial in a series of publications featuring BioSig’s PURE EP System in the industry-leading media outlets. PURE EP System was recently highlighted in several physician user’s interviews, including the December 2020 feature interview with Rafaelle Corbisiero, M.D. and Pedram Kazemian, M.D. of Deborah Heart and Lung Center and April 2020 interview with Andrea Natale, M.D. of Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute at St. David’s Medical Center.

