DIAGNOS Announces Partnership in Saudi Arabia with Magrabi Hospitals and Centers to Screen Diabetic Patients

BROSSARD, Quebec, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diagnos Inc. (“DIAGNOS” or “the Corporation”) (TSX Venture:ADK), (OTCQB: DGNOF), a leader in early detection of critical health issues through the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), is pleased to announce the opening of five screening clinics at various locations of Magrabi Hospital & Centers (“Magrabi”) located in Riyadh, with the help of its Saudi business partner, Kanhoor Medical Co. (“Kanhoor”).

Magrabi is launching DIAGNOS’ AI assisted screening project to increase the availability of this service to its large number of diabetic patients. Being more strategically located near the patient base, CARA can offer its service to dramatically increase its volume of medical tests in a short period of time. Following the prompt execution of this project, the plan is to extend the screening to all Magrabi hospitals in the Kingdom, Middle East and Africa.

“This project is the result of many months of detailed work with Magrabi and 2 field trials. This commercial project is establishing the foundation of a partnership between Magrabi, Kanhoor and DIAGNOS to deploy in the remaining 22 clinics in Saudi Arabia in second half of 2021 and abroad in other Middle Eastern and African locations.” said Yves-Stéphane Couture, Vice-President of Sales for DIAGNOS.

About Magrabi

Founded in 1955, Magrabi Hospitals & Centers has evolved from a simple eye hospital in Jeddah, the first private specialized facility in the Middle East and Africa to a network of 35 hospitals. Now, Magrabi has become the largest eye care network in the world, providing eye care to more than 1,000,000 patients and performing more than 100,000 sight-preserving surgeries annually. Magrabi operates in 6 countries: Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saltanat of Oman, Yemen, and Egypt.

About Kanhoor Medical Co

Al Kanhoor is focused on selling telemedicine and AI assisted application in KSA. Al Kanhoor is providing technology for remote patient observation and marketing DIAGNOS’ products in KSA and beyond. Al Kanhoor is a sister company of HAJZTELECOM “HTC” Technology & Telecom solutions provider and contractor to Saudi Telecom - STC- contractor since 1997.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS is a public Canadian company dedicated to early detection of health problems based on its FLAIRE artificial intelligence (AI) platform. The use of the FLAIRE platform allows rapidly modifying and developing its applications such as CARA (Computer Assisted Retina Analysis). CARA's artificial intelligence-based image enhancement algorithms provide sharper, clearer, and easier-to-analyze traditional retinal images that can be analyzed̀. CARA is a cost-effective tool for real-time screening in a large number of patients. CARA has been approved by a number of regulators, including Canada (Health Canada), the United States (FDA), Mexico (COFEPRIS), Europe (EC) and the Saudi FDA.



Additional information is available at www.diagnos.com and www.sedar.com

