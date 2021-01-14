Company announcement no. 9 2020/21

Allerød, 14 January 2021





Major shareholder announcement

Pursuant to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, notice is hereby given that Templeton Counsel, LLC on 14 January 2021 informed Matas A/S that Templeton Investment Counsel, LLC effective 7 January 2021 owns less than 5% of the share capital and voting rights of Matas A/S.