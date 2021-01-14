Touchpoint Group Holdings Provides Update on Successful Marketing Strategy and Subscriber Growth of Royal Personal Training App

MIAMI, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: TGHI) , a media and digital technology holding company, and its licensee, Royal Personal Training (“RPT” or “Royal”), today provided an update on the successful marketing strategy and subscriber growth for the RPT Live Touchpoint app (RPT Live) available in the iOS store.

The RPT Live fitness app is providing subscribers with the ability to live stream classes hosted by RPT’s thriving team of 40 elite instructors proficient in nutritional counseling, goal mapping, exercise testing, body composition analysis, and much more. The app also provides access to class schedules, descriptions and original merchandise. In addition to the multi category on-demand video classes, the RPT team of instructors are able to live stream and upload classes to the app, providing users access to elite level training from anywhere. The RPT Live fitness application is now available for download on any iOS device via Apple’s App Store with subscriptions available for $19.99 per month.

The RPT team has developed and is deploying a key Influencer program that engages strategic influencers in fitness to promote RPT Live. This innovative marketing strategy developed by Shahin Safai, founder and CEO of RPT, and his team is just beginning; however, results in terms of downloads and subscription of RPT Live have exceeded expectations. To date, downloads of the app are in excess of 12,000 with subscribers of over 1500. Current download to subscriber conversion rate is 21.66% which is around four times the industry norm. In addition, there has been strong fan engagement for the live streams with viewership averaging 85% of subscribers per stream and rapidly increasing.

Shahin Safai, founder and CEO of RPT, commented, “We have been laser focused on developing a marketing campaign that will truly outperform existing online fitness programs and involve influencers including Lilly Ghalichi, Shiva Safai, Mike Shouhed, Harry Jowsey, Mariana Morais, and Stefanie Gurzannski, just to name a few. This will continue to enhance and develop our brand globally through RPT Live.